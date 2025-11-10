Trinidad: 23-year-old shot dead in his sleep after gunmen storm apartment in St. Helena

Police reports state that the shooting took place around 7:30 a.m. on November 9, when armed men entered the home through an unlocked front door and shot the victim while he was asleep.

Trinidad and Tobago: Jayden Judah Alexis, also known as “Venom,” was gunned down early Sunday morning in his apartment after armed men stormed his apartment at Mohepath Trace, St. Helena Junction.

According to police reports, the shooting of Alexis occurred sometime around 7:30 on November 9 a.m. after armed men entered the home through an opened front door and shot him dead while he was still asleep.

Reportedly, Alexis, who was originally from Siparia, had been living in the apartment for only a few days to stay with a friend and the friend’s relatives. On that fateful morning, the other occupants had reportedly stepped out just moments before the armed men arrived, leaving the victim alone at home, with the front door open for armed men to enter the apartment and shoot him in his sleep. He had previously been residing in “China Town,” Oropune Gardens.

According to residents of the area, they heard multiple gunshots before seeing several men fleeing the area moments after the attack.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations have launched an investigation after visiting the scene and are continuing enquiries into the motive behind the killing.

The killing of Alexis has left many wondering what may have led to his death with many citizens taking to Facebook to issue condolences and question what might have happened.

One Facebook user by the username of Evril Top took to Facebook to speculate on what might have happened and wrote. “I could be wrong but why I'm thinking the same person who invited him is the same person who eliminated him because why will you leave the front door open yea he trust the person but that person know his secrets yea your best so call friends know your secrets and your best so call friends those be your worst enemy yea the people looking for him wouldn't know he is there unless his so call friends who tell him to stay tell them ok but how the people looking for him know he is there unless his so call friends tell them so I think is his so call friends eliminated him and trying to make it look like is other people came and kill him yea my question how them know he is there and how his friends know who is looking for him come on come on that's a set up .”