Trinidad: 21-year-old shot dead in bedroom after meeting with unknown female

Trinidad and Tobago: A 21-year-old male was found shot to death inside a relative’s bedroom during the early hours of Wednesday, April 9, 2025. According to the police reports, the victim has been identified as Dwight Walker, a resident at Percy Street Laventille Road in San Juan, Trinidad.

Preliminary reports suggest that several gunshots were heard in the area during the early hours yesterday, but neighbours ignored it, thinking nothing was serious. However, around 6 am, a 22-year-old male relative made repeated calls to Walker but got no response following he went to check on him in his room.

The relative found the victim dead with a gunshot injury to the back of his neck in his bedroom located on the upper floor of the house. He immediately notified the police and CPL Hyde, PC Atkinson and WPC Harry of the San Juan CID responded to the report and conducted investigations.

Victim lured to meeting, ambushed and killed

Police have uncovered new details in the murder of 21-year-old Dwight Walker, who was shot and killed inside his Percy Street home. According to reports, minutes before his death, Walker had gone to meet a woman after being lured to the area. He then returned to his relatives' house, where he was resting before being attacked.

His elder cousin lived in the downstairs portion of the house and a source told the authorities that the woman put Walker in a position to be killed.

According to sources who wished to remain anonymous, Walker was shot dead in his bedroom by someone known to him. Police said that they are now investigating the incident with a new angle.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the island nation with the citizens attacking the alleged female involved in the incident.

“If it's true young lady you are responsible but a little reminder what goes around comes right back at you rip youth,” wrote a user named Shellyann Lewis while another user said, “The number of women in Trinidad doing this as a side hustle is normal by now. They won't be held and they're living life normal.”