14-year-old Venezuelan kidnapped by family acquaintance in Trinidad

Luis Medina, 50, also known as 'Pionaia,' arrived at the victim's home around 8:30 am, forced her into a black vehicle and left.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 14-year-old Venezuelan girl, Bianyelis Carolina Robles, was reportedly abducted from her home on La Retreat Road in Arima, Trinidad on Thursday, February 6, 2025.  

According to the reports, the suspect, identified as 50-year-old Luis Medina also known as ‘Pionaia’ arrived at the victim’s home around 8:30 am and forced her into a black vehicle before speeding away from the location.  

Medina, who is known to the parents of the victim, had previously stayed at their home but was asked to leave after the father became comfortable with his growing friendship with his daughter.  

The father had reportedly allowed Medina to stay with them two weeks before the incident as he was known to the family, but asked him to leave when he realised, he was becoming too close to his daughter. 

The police were notified about the kidnapping and Corporal Gentle was assigned to investigate the incident. The authorities said that they are making attempts to trace the vehicle of the suspect through which they could reach the victim.  

It is said that as of Sunday, February 9, 2025, the teenager remained unaccounted for as confirmed by her father. Medina is also known to drive a green Toyota Tercel with registration number PBB 7316. The police officials in Trinidad and Tobago are also urging anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts or the victim’s location to come forward. 

The incident has left the community in shock with the locals urging the parents not to allow strangers to stay at home. “Parents this is an unfortunate situation but please learn from it, don't allow anyone to stay at your home especially when you have kids there,” said a local named Berry through Facebook while another said, “Bad idea to bring a man(friend or not) into your household when you have young/teenage daughters.” 

Monica Walker

