Second US citizen shot dead in Trinidad: 24-year-old killed a week after arrival 

Trinidad and Tobago: A citizen of United States was shot and killed at Upper Oxford Street just a week after arriving in Trinidad and Tobago. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Department has confirmed the identity of the victim as 24-year-old Rahiem Elijah Thomas of Agostini Street, Gonzales and Belmont.

It is reported by the residents of the Upper Oxford Street that around 11 pm on Monday, September 8, 2025, Thomas was walking along the community when he was suddenly ambushed by three men who were armed with assault rifles.

Residents reported hearing rapid gunfire and when the shooting ended, they saw the victim lying injured on the roadway. He was then rushed to the nearby Port of Spain General Hospital where he was declared dead.

Upon receiving the report by the residents, police officers responded and recovered 31 spent 5.56, three 9mm shell casings as well as 4 live rounds of 9mm ammunition at the crime scene. Investigators were further told that Thomas had entered the country on Monday, September 1, exactly a week before he was shot dead.

At the time of his shooting, he was leaving an area controlled by the seven criminal gang and walking back into the 6ixx controlled community, police said. Sources disclosed he was killed by persons within his own community.

As of now, homicide detectives are continuing investigations into the deadly ambush. This marks the 2nd US citizen who was killed in Trinidad in a span of few days. On Sunday night, US citizen Kawandy Dixon was shot and killed by bullets meant for another man at Railway Road in Enterprise Chaguanas.

The incident has left the community in shock with several of them taking to Facebook to express their fear over the random killings. “Anybody Living Away in America or Canada Do Not Go to Trinidad for A Holiday Otherwise You May Never Return,” said a user named Clifford while another said, “That hit possibly called from the US. It's possible someone from his home abroad, who he's beefing with called the shot on him.”