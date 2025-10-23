Grenada crowned regional luxury leader with top Condé Nast ranking and multiple MICHELIN Keys 

Silversands Beach House was ranked #1 Caribbean Hotel in the UK Readers’ Choice Awards, while Grenada was named among the Top 10 Best Islands in the Caribbean and Atlantic.

Grenada: In a significant development, Grenada has once again captured the attention of the international travel community as several of the premier resorts of the islands have earned prestigious global recognition from Condé Nast Traveler and the MICHELIN Guide.

The announcement was made by the Grenada Tourism Authority through its official Facebook account in which they noted that Silversands Beach House was ranked #1 Caribbean Hotel in the UK Readers’ Choice Awards in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025. Grenada itself was listed among the Top 10 Best Islands across the Caribbean and Atlantic.

Not only this, but Grenada has also joined the elite ranks of destinations which were featured in the 2025 MICHELIN GUIDE as three of the island’s properties have been recognised for exceptional hospitality.

Among them is Calabash Grenada which received two MICHELIN keys which is known to be the highest distinction among the Caribbean recipients while Six Senses La Sagesse and Spice Island Beach Resort received one MICHELIN key each.

The newly introduced MICHELIN Key programme honours those properties across the world which deliver extraordinary visitor experiences and set new standards for excellence in design, service and authenticity.

Reflecting on these achievements, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Stacey Liburd said that these international distinctions are a testament to the growing influence of the island as a luxury destination which is defined by authenticity, exceptional hospitality as well as a genuine sense of place.

CEO Liburd further added that to have several properties recognised by Condé Nast Traveler and MICHELIN in the same year shows the extraordinary calibre of the island’s tourism product as well as the unwavering dedication of the hospitality and hoteliers professionals.

Recipient of Condé Nast Traveler’s #1 Caribbean Hotel title, Dennis de Groot General Manager of Silversands Beach House said that this recognition inspires everyone as it reflects the hard work and passion of the tam and the enduring appeal of the island as a destination which offers sophistication without pretence.

Owner of Calabash Grenada, Adele Garbutt-Decaul added that they are incredibly proud to have received two MICHELIN Keys and to stand along with some of the most exceptional hotels on the island. He added that this recognition celebrates the team’s passion for excellence and also shines an international spotlight on the island as a destination which seamlessly blends warmth, luxury and authenticity.

Janelle Hopkin, President and Managing Director of Spice Island Beach Resort also expressed his honour said that this achievement reflects the dedication and passion of the Spice team to deliver memorable experiences for the visitors.

Meanwhile, George Vlachopoulos, General Manager of Six Senses La Sagesse said that Six Senses is proud to be part of the island’s inspiring hospitality story. He added that these awards affirm the shared commitment alongside the fellow properties, to excellence and creating transformative experiences which capture the essence of the island.