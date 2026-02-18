Nevis cruise season intensifies as 19 vessels scheduled to arrive between February-April 2026

More cruise passengers are coming to Nevis because it is a popular place for relaxing, adventure, food, shopping and short vacations.

St Kitts and Nevis: Nevis Tourism Ministry has announced the monthly cruise schedule for 2025-2026 season, with the second phase expected to be more crowded than the first (November 19, 2025 - February 18, 2026). Thousands of passengers will arrive onboard the cruises, boosting tourism and the economy of the island.

The increase in cruise ship passengers reflects the appeal of Nevis as a top destination for relaxation, adventure, dining, shopping, and mini-vacations. This will help boost local businesses, including tour operators, restaurants, vendors, hotel owners, and taxi operators across the island.

Travelers can explore the island and visit 3-mile Pinney’s Beach and relax on its golden sand, sit under the shade of palm trees, and try beach bars like Sunshine’s. They can also hike on the serene trails of Nevis Peak, and tour historic sites like the Alexander Hamilton birthplace or the botanical gardens.

The island will welcome a total of 19 cruise ships from February 24 to April 19, 2026. Le Ponant will be the first vessel to arrive in Nevis by the end of February as per the cruise schedule, followed by Sea Dream I and Club Med II.

Second Leg of Monthly Cruise Schedule 2025-2026