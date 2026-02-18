2026-02-18 10:42:08
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Nevis cruise season intensifies as 19 vessels scheduled to arrive between February-April 2026

More cruise passengers are coming to Nevis because it is a popular place for relaxing, adventure, food, shopping and short vacations.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

St Kitts and Nevis: Nevis Tourism Ministry has announced the monthly cruise schedule for 2025-2026 season, with the second phase expected to be more crowded than the first (November 19, 2025 - February 18, 2026). Thousands of passengers will arrive onboard the cruises, boosting tourism and the economy of the island.

The increase in cruise ship passengers reflects the appeal of Nevis as a top destination for relaxation, adventure, dining, shopping, and mini-vacations. This will help boost local businesses, including tour operators, restaurants, vendors, hotel owners, and taxi operators across the island.

Travelers can explore the island and visit 3-mile Pinney’s Beach and relax on its golden sand, sit under the shade of palm trees, and try beach bars like Sunshine’s. They can also hike on the serene trails of Nevis Peak, and tour historic sites like the Alexander Hamilton birthplace or the botanical gardens.

The island will welcome a total of 19 cruise ships from February 24 to April 19, 2026. Le Ponant will be the first vessel to arrive in Nevis by the end of February as per the cruise schedule, followed by Sea Dream I and Club Med II.

Second Leg of Monthly Cruise Schedule 2025-2026

  • Tuesday, February 24 – Le Ponant

  • Wednesday, February 25 – Sea Dream I

  • Thursday, February 26 – Club Med II

  • Sunday, March 1 – Wind Surf

  • Tuesday, March 3 – Emerald Sakara

  • Monday, March 9 – Club Med II

  • Wednesday, March 11 – Le Ponant

  • Monday, March 16 – Club Med II

  • Monday, March 16 – Sea Dream I

  • Wednesday, March 18 – Emerald Sakara

  • Sunday, March 22 – Wind Surf

  • Tuesday, March 24 – Le Ponant

  • Wednesday, March 25 – Sea Dream II

  • Thursday, March 26 – Sea Dream I

  • Sunday, March 29 – Club Med II

  • Wednesday, April 1 – Emerald Sakara

  • Wednesday, April 8 – Le Ponant

  • Thursday, April 9 – Sea Dream I

  • Sunday, April 19 – Sea Dream I (CB)

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

J’mique Isaac (police handout).
Uncategorised

Police in St Kitts and Nevis appeal for missing person

2026-02-18 09:59:53

Uncategorised

Jamaica: Second Supplementary Estimates Reveal Budget up By $11 Billion

2026-02-18 09:59:53

Half of the people killed in Bahamas this year were out on bail for homicides: Minister Munroe
Uncategorised

Half of the people killed in Bahamas this year were out on bail for homic...

2026-02-18 09:59:53

File photo of Vincentian Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves taken seconds after the attack on Thursday 5 August, 2021.
Uncategorised

One captured in attacking Vincentian PM, Senator Francis believes more co...

2026-02-18 09:59:53

Local Art commemorating Emancipation Day (PC: Facebook)
Uncategorised

Cayman Islands officially recognises Emancipation Day as public holiday

2026-02-18 09:59:53

Port of Spain prepares to welcome passengers of Jewel of the Seas today
Uncategorised

Port of Spain prepares to welcome passengers of Jewel of the Seas today

2026-02-18 09:59:53

Hurricane Beryl brings major flooding to Grenada moments after landfall in Carriacou (PC - Facebook)
Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl brings major flooding to Grenada moments after landfall i...

2026-02-18 09:59:53

Trinidad and Tobago

Caribbean Airlines announces additional flights between Miami-Trinidad fo...

2026-02-18 09:59:53