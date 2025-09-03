Trinidad: Director of Social Protection fired after court appearance on sexual assault charges involving minor

He was granted $170,000 bail last month after being charged with two sex-related offences involving a minor, police said.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking development in Trinidad and Tobago, Director of Social Protection has been accused of sexual assault on a minor. The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Hanif Benjamin, has officially been fired from the Division of Health after appearing in court over sexual charges involving a 15-year-old boy in August.

Following these allegations, the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection (DHWSP) made an official announcement via release on Monday, September 1, stating that they have severed ties with the 47-year-old accused also known as Director of Social Protection who is currently before the court answering for sexual allegations involving a boy.

The Health Division emphasised that they had addressed the matter as swiftly as allowed with the Secretary of Health overseeing the necessary protocols to ensure a prompt resolution and as a result, the Division had to part ways with the individual and relieve him of his duties.

Meanwhile, the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection (DHWSP) further acknowledged public’s concern over the serious accusations following the individual and reaffirmed the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago of their unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability, in their service to all stakeholders.

The announcement concluded with the Division stating that it remains dedicated to providing swift action in the face of misconduct while ensuring that the affected parties get justice for the trauma induced.

Benjamin, also known as the former chairman of the Children's Authority is currently on $170,000 bail, a relaxation that has been widely frowned upon by the public as he is currently before the court answering for the alleged incident.

The citizens of Trinidad and Tobago also took to Facebook to express their disgust and disbelief over the allegations against Benjamin with one user writing, “This one PAINS ME...if this is in fact true, I am extremely disappointed and hurt. It means we have no one we can trust to assist our children. Children who were/ are most likely ones who have been abused, one way or the other, and then to have someone who is supposed to help them to find comfort, peace, build trust and to be able to be healed, would turn around and be an abuser, himself.”