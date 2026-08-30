CPL 2026: Kingsmen move to second with DLS win over Knight Riders

Rain halted Jamaica Kingsmen’s chase at 127/3 in 14.4 overs, handing them a seven-run DLS victory and lifting the team to second place in the CPL 2026 standings.

Jamaica: Jamaica Kingsmen has recorded another victory in the Caribbean Premier League 2026, defeating Trinbago Knight Riders by 7 runs, according to the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method as the rain came down, ending the game in 14.4 overs.

Knight Riders were put in to bat first and scored a total of 180/6 in 20 overs. Jamaica Kingsmen were at 127/3 in 14.4 overs chasing Knight Riders' target of 181, with the revised DLS par score standing at 120 at the point the rain arrived.

The rain interrupted Kingsmen's chase for over an hour in the ninth over of the match, giving them the slender win on the DLS method and lifting the team to second place on the CPL 2026 points table.

Knight Riders were in great form and spirit on the day, but luck was not on their side. The team recorded three half centuries, with Colin Munro scoring 52(42), Sunil Narine 53(24) and Nicholas Pooran 60(37)*.

For Kingsmen, Maaz Sadaqat made 12(10), Kirk McKenzie 30(25), Keacy Carty 42(33), Saim Ayub 24(18)* and Rovman Powell 5(2)*.

Vitel Lawes claimed Player of the Match after capturing 3 wickets from the Knight Riders.

During the post-match interview he said, "It means a lot. Against a team like TKR, there's no better team to get a player of the match award against."

Nicholas Pooran, Trinbago Knight Riders captain, said, "It was brilliant. Munro and Sunil were brilliant tonight. We saw that when the ball got a bit softer, the dry conditions made it challenging to bat in the middle. So we felt like 180 was a really good score on this ground but then the rain came and the ball got wet."

Trinbago Knight Riders currently lie in fifth place on the CPL 2026 points table.

The next match of the Caribbean Premier League 2026 is scheduled for August 30, 2026, between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.