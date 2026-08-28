2026-09-27 08:08:50
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Saim Ayub’s century leads Jamaica Kingsmen to 11-run win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Saim Ayub scored a brilliant 102 and claimed a wicket as Jamaica Kingsmen defended 182 to beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 11 runs in Basseterre.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Jamaica: Jamaica Kingsmen have defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 11 runs in the 18th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2026 on Thursday, August 27.

The match was played at Warner Park Sporting Complex, Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis.

Kingsmen were put in to bat first, scoring 182/7 and setting a target of 183 for the Patriots. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots gave an equal neck-to-neck competition, scoring 171/6 in 20 overs. However, patriots couldn’t surpass the target set by Kingsmen.

For Kingsmen the scorecard looked like this: Keacy Carty 0(1), Maaz Sadaqat 2(6), Saim Ayub 102(58), Kirk McKenzie 10(13), Usman Khan 10(9), Rovman Powell 21(17), Keemo Paul 25 (13)*, Odean Smith 7(3), Vitel Lawes 0(0)* and five extras, leading to the total of 182(120).

While Patriots’ scorecard: Johnson Charles 14(17), Kyle Mayers 8(6), Andre Fletcher 55(38), Kevin Wickham 1(3), Mikyle Louis 9(14), Jason Holder 34(23), Dasun Shanaka 35(18)*, Wanindu Hasaranga 1(1)* and 14 extras, aggregating to the total of 171(120).

Saim Ayub claimed the title of Player of the Match, scoring his first T20 century in the grounds of Basseterre and claiming one wicket.

During a post match interview, he said, “I enjoy everything; the atmosphere and the people. It's just love. Nothing much. I think I just played with the flow and had some planning about what to do in the middle, which bowler to hit and which one not to hit, and just going sensible.”

Jamaica Kingsmen currently lie on the number four in the CPL 2026 points table with 6 points and winning three matches out of the 7 played. However, the Patriots are currently on number 7 with 2 points and one win out of the 5 matches they played.

The next match is scheduled for Friday, August 28 between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Tridents.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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