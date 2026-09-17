2026-09-17 14:29:02
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Guyana: Newborn infant found dead in garbage container at Bourda waste dump

Police have launched an investigation after the body of a newborn infant was discovered inside a garbage container at the Orange Walk waste dump site in Bourda, Georgetown.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Guyana: A newly-born baby was discovered dead in a garbage container near a waste dump facility in the Orange Walk area in Bourda, Georgetown, Guyana, on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. Police were informed about the discovery and subsequently responded to the site of the incident and investigating officers conducted a probe into the circumstances related to the case.

The abandoned baby was discovered by a man reportedly known to be a homeless person, while he was proceeding through the garbage in the area. A city council staff member, Ackeem Austin stated that the homeless man who discovered the baby in the garbage area informed the staff members about the new-born baby to be found in one of the garbage containers. The staff then looked inside the container to verify whether the infant was inside.

Austin stated that the garbage container had been carried to the waste dumping site from the Merriman’s Mall area. Another garbage management worker, Asquith Smith, also stated that the container had been brought from the Merriman’s Mall region and revealed that, according to him, no other individual had dealt with the container before it was carried out to the Orange Walk location.

Garbage workers informed that the regular waste management procedure was disrupted due to a power cut in the region. Due to the power cut in the region, waste collection from the small waste bins could not be removed into the main waste container as routinely. The garbage cleared from the site is eventually transferred to the Haags Bosch Landfill Facility.

Police crime site investigators were present at the location of the incident launching a probe into the case regarding the finding of the infant. Currently the officers have not disclosed any information regarding the parents of the infant, the circumstances which led to the infant’s death and the revelation of the person who left the baby in the garbage container. Additional information by the authority is subject to the ongoing investigation into the case.

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Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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