Guyana: Newborn infant found dead in garbage container at Bourda waste dump

Guyana: A newly-born baby was discovered dead in a garbage container near a waste dump facility in the Orange Walk area in Bourda, Georgetown, Guyana, on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. Police were informed about the discovery and subsequently responded to the site of the incident and investigating officers conducted a probe into the circumstances related to the case.

The abandoned baby was discovered by a man reportedly known to be a homeless person, while he was proceeding through the garbage in the area. A city council staff member, Ackeem Austin stated that the homeless man who discovered the baby in the garbage area informed the staff members about the new-born baby to be found in one of the garbage containers. The staff then looked inside the container to verify whether the infant was inside.

Austin stated that the garbage container had been carried to the waste dumping site from the Merriman’s Mall area. Another garbage management worker, Asquith Smith, also stated that the container had been brought from the Merriman’s Mall region and revealed that, according to him, no other individual had dealt with the container before it was carried out to the Orange Walk location.

Garbage workers informed that the regular waste management procedure was disrupted due to a power cut in the region. Due to the power cut in the region, waste collection from the small waste bins could not be removed into the main waste container as routinely. The garbage cleared from the site is eventually transferred to the Haags Bosch Landfill Facility.