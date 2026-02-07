2026-02-07 06:36:41
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Belize: 20-year-old American arrested after shooting at police vehicle

Police say that around 3:00 a.m. Sunday, 27-year-old Jamisha Gentle reported that a male suspect was assaulting her and actively pursuing her with his car.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Belize: Twenty-year-old Darnain Garcia, an American national and a former U.S. army veteran, was arrested on Monday around 6:00 a.m., in connection with firing on a police vehicle in Lords Bank/Ladyville, Belize, where additional charges are still pending.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Sunday night, around 3:00 a.m., when  27-year-old female victim identified as Jamisha Gentle, contacted the police and reported that “a male suspect is assaulting her and is actively pursuing her by his car.”

Following which, the officers immediately responded to her call and dispatched for the location where they met her on Old Well Road in Ladyville Village, Belize District, while the suspect was still following her. The officers then also attempted to capture the suspect but he somehow managed to escape.

After that the officers decided to transport the female to the local station where the suspect attacked a police vehicle while they were on their way, prompting officers to return fire and upon reaching the station the suspect again shot several fire at the station.

Reacting to what the officers formed a joint task force, including the gang intelligence unit, the Anti-Narcotics Unit, and the Ladyville Quick Response Team through which they located the and arrested Darnain Garcia at around 6:00 a.m., on Monday morning, February 2.

On the same day, ASP Stacy Smith conducted a press briefing in which she disclosed about the incident and praised the officers for their quick and swift response which protected the female victim.

During a briefing, ASP said “at around 6:00 in the morning, officers apprehended the suspect with the help of drone and surveillance cameras. Our officers also recovered a nine millimeter Smith and Wesson brand pistol, which contained 14 live rounds of nine millimeter ammunition in his possession.”

Stacy further claimed the officers also found a bag in his possession which contained an additional six live rounds of nine millimeter ammunition and an AR-15 rifle, which contained 37 live rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

Lastly, she stated that “Garcia was presented before the court where the justice charged him and ordered him to remain in custody."

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Barbados receives COVID-19 Vaccine from India
Uncategorised

Barbados all set to vaccinate 25% population against COVID-19

2026-02-07 05:07:58

Ports in United States start to vaccinate crew members of cruise-ships
Uncategorised

Ports in United States start to vaccinate crew members of cruise-ships

2026-02-07 05:07:58

PM Browne explains absence from CARICOM meeting on Haiti.
Uncategorised

PM Browne explains absence from CARICOM meeting on Haiti

2026-02-07 05:07:58

InterCaribbean faces another technical issue, Antiguan PM Browne criticises
Uncategorised

InterCaribbean faces another technical issue, Antiguan PM Browne criticis...

2026-02-07 05:07:58

Antigua and Barbuda launches Summer Internship Programme, credits to Facebook
Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda launches Summer Internship Programme

2026-02-07 05:07:58

World

Popeyes manager charged with attempted murder after shooting co-worker ov...

2026-02-07 05:07:58

Saint Kitts and Nevis

CPL 2025 Highlights: Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 5 wickets

2026-02-07 05:07:58

Guyana

Guyana: Opposition no-show stalls election meeting as PPP/C secures 2nd t...

2026-02-07 05:07:58