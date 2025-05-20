Popeyes manager charged with attempted murder after shooting co-worker over burnt biscuits

The manager was arrested on Sunday, May 11, following an incident at the Popeyes on South Boulevard.

North Carolina: In a shocking development, a 22-year-old Popeyes manager has been charged with first-degree attempted murder in Charlotte, North Carolina. This comes after he allegedly shot a fellow employee during an argument over burnt biscuits.

According to the information, Rodney Wood was arrested on Sunday, May 11, after the incident took place at the Popeyes location on South Boulevard. Police said that he is now facing several charges including attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon and with intent to kill.

Reports claim that the argument between the two began inside the fast-food restaurant and escalated in front of the customers. The argument which was allegedly about the biscuits that were burned during the victim’s shift became physical soon after the two managers stepped outside.

A witness at the restaurant said that one of them ‘challenged’ the other before the confrontation allegedly took a violent turn. Additionally, the CCTV footage shows Rodney Wood pulling out a gun and firing two shots at close range, striking the other manager in the chest and groin.

The victim was immediately rushed to the Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center for emergency treatment, and he had to undergo an immediate surgery, and his present condition has not been revealed by the authorities because of the sensitive nature of the incident.

Following the incident, Wood fled the scene but was found shortly after in the same shopping plaza and he reportedly told the police that he fired two warning shots after being punched three times in the face, but investigators found that there was no valid self defense claim under state law.

Notably, both men involved in this incident were managers at the location and authorities say that the use of deadly force was not justified during the scuffle as it shocked staff and customers alike.

As of May 17, 2025, the suspect remains in custody on $50,000 bond and the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.