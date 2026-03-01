Dominica announces 2026 Miss and Madam Wob Dwiyet Pageants

The Miss and Madam Wob Dwiyet pageants celebrate Dominica's culture, with contestants showcasing the national dress, Wob Dwiyet and participating in a night of music, dance and elegance.

Dominica: The National Miss Wob Dwiyet (ages 18-30) and Madam Wob Dwiyet (ages 50 and over) pageant 2026 has been announced by the Commonwealth of Dominica Division of Culture to celebrate the island’s culture, heritage and elegance.

This event is organized jointly by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development, in association with the National Cultural Council and the Cultural Division. This pageant, which promises a night of music, dance, elegance, and patriotism, brings together both locals and visitors to celebrate the local heritage.

Both the pageants have been recognized as one of the major events that are a part of the Creole Season of Dominica. During this pageant, the Wob Dwiyet, which is the national dress of the people of Dominica, is worn by unmarried and married women to signify elegance, history, and identity.

Registration for Miss Wob Dwiyet Pageant

The registration is currently open, as interested participants can apply via https://form.jotform.com/253085479471062 . The deadline for submitting the form is March 31, 2026. The following conditions must be fulfilled to participate in the pageant:-

Must be a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica

Must be between 18 and 30 years of age

Must not be married

Must have no criminal record

Must be culturally aware

Must possess a talent

Registration for Madam Wob Dwiyet Pageant

Women, who wish to participate in this pageant can fill the application on https://form.jotform.com/253085772556870 . The deadline for submitting the form is March 31, 2026.

Following conditions must be fulfilled by each participant:-