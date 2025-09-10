Jamaican football legend Allan ‘Skill’ Cole dies at 74 

Cole passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, after a long illness.

Jamaica: Allan ‘Skill’ Cole, who is widely known as one of Jamaica’s greatest footballers as well as a cultural icon beyond the pitch, has died at the age of 74. The news of his passing was confirmed early Tuesday morning by family sources, sending shockwaves across Jamaica and the wider Caribbean diaspora.

As of now, the details surrounding the exact cause of death have not yet been made public but the locals across the island nation are taking to Facebook to express their shock over the same.

Born in Kingston on October 14, 1950, Cole rose to prominence in the 1960s and 70s as a gifted striker whose flair captured the imagination of football fans across the island. He earned his nickname “Skill” for his dazzling technique, fearless dribbling, and ability to command a match from virtually any position on the field.

The deceased first made his mark as part of the highly successful Vere Technical DaCosta Cup teams of the 1960s after he scored 38 goals in his debut season in 1965. He also holds the distinction of being his nation’s youngest senior football international after he donned the national colours for the first time against a Brazilian side at just 15 years old.

He was a crucial member of the star-studded Santos team which captured back-to-back three National League titles. He also played a pivotal role in the legendary Santos side that secured three back-to-back National League championships, earning recognition as one of the most talented midfielders in the nation's history.

Talking about the same, Prime Minister Andrew Holness also took to Facebook and said, “Jamaica has lost a legend. I am deeply saddened by the passing of Allan “Skill” Cole.”

He further noted that his brilliance on the football field made him one of the greatest of his generation, a player who carried the pride and passion of Jamaica every time he stepped onto the field.