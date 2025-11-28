Grenada to host inaugural National Flower Festival in November 2026

The Grenada Tourism Authority has announced the inaugural National Flower Festival, a week-long celebration of floral artistry and community spirit, set for November 2026.

Grenada: The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has announced the official launch of the island's inaugural National Flower Festival, which is scheduled for November 8 to 15, 2026.

The organization has said that the event will be a week-long celebration of floral artistry and community spirit. The official announcement for the event was made on Wednesday, at a press conference at The Tower Estate, which was attended by the official members of Grenada's esteemed Chelsea Flower Show delegation.

This festival will celebrate the country's natural beauty and floral heritage, which will showcase the amazing talent of growers, arrangers, designers and horticultural communities throughout the tri-island state.

The organisers of the events claimed that the guests will be having the best experience of their life as they will witness the beautification projects of the villages, garden tours, floral installations, workshops, community competitions, and curated culinary and cultural experiences inspired by Grenada’s rich botanical resources.

Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority Randall Dolland emphasised the national importance of developing Grenada’s first Flower Festival as he stated that “Grenada is truly blessed to have the best environment which provides extraordinary natural lush mountains, and thriving gardens.”

He further emphasised that “The Grenada Flower Festival is a new, sustainable initiative designed to strengthen the islands' appeal as a destination for travellers as it will offer and broaden niche markets.”

“It will showcase the islands' potential in culture, agriculture, tourism, and enterprise by highlighting the diverse areas such as edible flowers in local cuisine, the expanding perfumery industry, community gardens, and sustainable practices” he also claimed.

A long-standing member and current leader of the Grenada Chelsea Exhibit, Catherine John, also expressed her feelings during the launch as she stated “our country has been admired by many other countries for having the best environment, flowers, foliage and also for its creativity.”

She also urged the people of Grenada to participate in making the event a success for the nation. She stated “This festival is the best opportunity for us to show the best to the guests as well as the young generation of our country to grow more flowers, make the country better.”

At the end they stated “More details about the festival, including branding, programme, competitions, tours, and participation guidelines, will be announced at the starting of the year 2026.”