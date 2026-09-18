Antigua: PM Gaston Browne defends chemical castration proposal amid dispute with attorney

Prime Minister Gaston Browne defended his proposal to consider chemical castration for repeat child sex offenders after attorney Jerry Edwin described the idea as “barbaric and inhumane.”

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne and attorney Jerry Edwin have been in a public dispute after Edwin criticized Browne's proposal to consider chemical castration for the repeat offenders convicted of sexual crimes against children.

Edwin called the idea barbaric and inhumane. Browne defended his comments on media outlets saying, "Isn’t it barbaric for criminals to repeatedly rape our young girls?"

Through the statement, PM Browne stressed that he stands by his statement and noted that Edwin needs to respect the views of others rather than resorting to personal attacks.

This controversial issue is in the wake of debates on punishments for serious sexual offence, especially statutory rape, and repeat offences in committing sexual crimes against children.

Browne has argued that punishments for such crimes are lenient as he recalled instances where individuals involved in sexual assault against children were given minimal jail terms. He noted that there is a need for stronger measures to protect children.

His administration is set to move on amending the law to impose tougher penalties on sexual crimes and firearm-related offenses. The annual general session of parliament which was expected to commence in September has been postponed to October 2026. This will allow legislators to formulate additional amendments.

The prime minister recalled that some attorneys in the country put the interests of their clients ahead of the victims and said the rights of offenders should not be prioritized over those of the victims and society.

Browne argued that if chemical castration was legalized it would be a suitable penalty alongside prison terms for those that continue to offend.

The debate on chemical castration is part of the contentious issue on stiffening punishments for a wide range of crimes in the region and making sex offender registry records public.

Chemical castration involves the administration of drugs to decrease testosterone production and the urge to have sex, and is different from physical castration.

Lastly, Browne called onto Edwin saying, “Where is your empathy for our young girls and even boys who have been repeatedly violated by pedophiles?”

The arguments between Browne and Edwin have sparked wider debate in the region on child protection, punishment for persistent offenders, and the rights of those found guilty of crimes.