Trinidad & Tobago airport authority rejects claims of declining passenger traffic at Piarco

The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago says passenger traffic at Piarco International Airport remains strong, despite monthly fluctuations in international arrivals.

Trinidad & Tobago: The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) has rejected the allegations reporting that the number of passengers has dropped at the Piarco International Airport. The Airport Authority stated that the international passenger movement continues significantly and the airport proceeds to extend its local air connectivity network.

According to the public statement by the Airport Authority of Trinidad and Tobago released on September 16, 2026, the recorded international tourist arrivals touched 181,411 travellers in July 2026, when compared with 178,298 visitors in July, 2025. This showcases an increase of 3,113 visitors which accounts to approximately 1.7 per cent of growth.

The Airport Authority recognised that the number of travellers fluctuated amid months. The authority acknowledged that international passengers were tracked at 147,997 in June 2026, which is lower than the international number of visitors recorded at 155,040 in June 2025 at the Piarco Airport. This variation signifies a decrease in the passenger movement at roughly 4.5 per cent. The Airports Authority stated that these number shifts do not establish the fact that the airport is facing any decrease in the number of passengers.

The Airports Authority also emphasised that the number of international visitors are insufficient to provide a comprehensive picture of the airport tourist activity. They also stated that the domestic passenger number persists robustly alongside domestic passenger traffic surpassing the pre-COVID numbers in some cases.

The Airports Authority has also recognised Winair and interCaribbean Airways as new domestic carriers added to Trinidad and Tobago’s airline network this year. The Authority stated that the motive behind the development is to add more travel alternatives and enhance the connectivity with destinations among Caribbean nations.

Additional expansion is projected in the month of October. Contour Airlines is planned to start operating twice a week providing nonstop air service en route from Dominica’s Douglas-Charles Airport to Piarco International Airport from October 5, 2026. Contour has independently confirmed the flight route and stated it will also offer one-stop, same-aircraft services connecting Port of Spain with San Juan, Puerto Rico and St Thomas.