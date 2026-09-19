PM Drew highlights history and symbolism of St. Kitts and Nevis Coat of Arms

As St. Kitts and Nevis prepares for its 43rd Independence anniversary, PM Terrance Drew says the National Coat of Arms reflects the Federation’s history, unity and enduring quest for freedom.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has called on the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis to be mindful of the significance of the National Coat of Arms as the Federation prepares to commemorate its 43rd Anniversary of Independence on September 19, 2026.

This year’s celebrations are under the theme “One People, One Vision, Endless Possibility: Independence 43.”

Through a social media post the Prime Minister noted that the Coat of Arms adopted by the country in 1983 reflects its early inhabitants, its colonial history, its bountiful lands and its fight for freedom.

Adopted in 1983, our Coat of Arms tells the story of St. Kitts and Nevis, of our early inhabitants, our colonial history, our fertile lands, our struggle for freedom, and the diverse people who ultimately became united in one national purpose, he wrote.

He described the shield at the centre of the emblem which bears a lighter in full sail, Poinciana flowers, the Kalinago head, the fleur-de-lis and the rose.

Above the shield, a flaming torch is held aloft by the hands of an African, a European and a person of mixed descent, symbolizing the joint quest for freedom by all people, regardless of their race.

At its centre is a shield bearing a lighter in full sail, Poinciana flowers, a Kalinago head, the fleur-de-lis and the rose. Above it, a flaming torch is upheld by the hands of an African, a European and a person of mixed descent — symbolising the struggle and quest for freedom by people of different origins, but united in purpose.

The coat of arms also features pelicans, the national bird, which hold up the shield along with sugar cane and a coconut palm, depicting the country’s natural resources.

The Prime Minister drew attention to the motto inscribed below the Coat of Arms, “Country Above Self”

He noted that these words for him are a reminder that nation-building requires “all of us to look beyond individual interest and ask what we can contribute to the greater good of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

PM Drew further encouraged citizens to be more inquisitive about the various symbols which make up the National Coat of Arms in the buildup to the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

He said that they are a reminder of the country’s history as well as freedom and shared vision.