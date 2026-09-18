Jamaica: Police shoot and kill 35-year-old man during operation in St Catherine

Police say Dywane Edwards was shot during an exchange of gunfire in High Mountain, Bog Walk, after officers conducting a planned operation encountered him with a firearm.

Jamaica: A 35-year-old man was shot and killed by police in a confrontation involving a weapon in the High Mountain, Bog Walk, St Catherine, Jamaica, on the morning of Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

The person who was killed has been named as Dywane Edwards by the authorities, also known by the name of “Night Time.” He was a local of High Mountain. According to the local reports available Edwards was not employed and was living in the community.

According to the information obtained from the police authorities, a police unit reported to the High Mountain community area at around 5:00 a.m. on September 16 to carry out a planned operation. The officers allegedly made their way into the premises and proceeded towards the one-room home where Edwards was residing. Police stated that Edwards was believed to possess the firearms unlawfully.

Police also revealed that when the officers reached the premises and moved toward Edwards, he raised the firearm at the police unit and opened fire. The officers in response made an attempt to evade and shot back. During the gunfire exchange, Edwards was shot and wounded.

The police stated that Edwards later fell down while holding a loaded Uzi submachine gun. According to the reports available, the firearm was equipped with a magazine carrying two rounds of live ammunition. The weapon was subsequently confiscated by the police after the confrontation.

Edwards was taken to the Linstead Hospital, where he was declared dead. There is no confirmation regarding whether any police officer got injured during the reported gunfire exchange.

The additional details regarding the conditions around the shooting incident depend on the investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM), an independent supervisory body tasked with probing incidents involving security forces personnel. The probe into the matter is expected to disclose the situations that prompted the shooting and the response by the police officers.