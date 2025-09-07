Caribbean Premier League 2025: SKN Patriots Win by 5 Runs

WIC News is reporting live from Providence tonight as the Guyana Amazon Warriors face off against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 25th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025.

Today's 25th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 saw a clash between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The match was won by SKN Patriots.

Both teams will play to secure crucial points in the tournament. The Guyana Amazon Warriors are currently at 4th place in the points table with 8 points from 6 games, while the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are in 5th place with 4 points from 8 matches.

CPL 2025- GAW vs SKNP Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Moeen Ali, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Hassan Khan, Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd, Quentin Sampson, Gudakesh Motie, Ben McDermott, Imran Tahir(c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shamarh Brooks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kevlon Anderson, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Alick Athanaze, Navian Bidaisee, Jyd Goolie, Ashmead Nedd, Naseem Shah, Waqar Salamkheil, Abbas Afridi, Leniko Boucher, Mikyle Louis, Dominic Drakes, Jeremiah Louis, Mohammad Nawaz, Rilee Rossouw