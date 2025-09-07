Caribbean Premier League 2025: SKN Patriots Win by 5 Runs
WIC News is reporting live from Providence tonight as the Guyana Amazon Warriors face off against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 25th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Today's 25th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 saw a clash between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The match was won by SKN Patriots.
Both teams will play to secure crucial points in the tournament. The Guyana Amazon Warriors are currently at 4th place in the points table with 8 points from 6 games, while the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are in 5th place with 4 points from 8 matches.
CPL 2025- GAW vs SKNP Squads
Guyana Amazon Warriors: Moeen Ali, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Hassan Khan, Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd, Quentin Sampson, Gudakesh Motie, Ben McDermott, Imran Tahir(c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shamarh Brooks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kevlon Anderson, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Alick Athanaze, Navian Bidaisee, Jyd Goolie, Ashmead Nedd, Naseem Shah, Waqar Salamkheil, Abbas Afridi, Leniko Boucher, Mikyle Louis, Dominic Drakes, Jeremiah Louis, Mohammad Nawaz, Rilee Rossouw
Updates
CPL 2025: Patriots Hold Nerve to Seal 5-Run Victory Over Warriors in CPL Thriller
The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots pulled off a stunning upset at Providence Stadium as they defeated the Guyana Amazon Warriors by 5 runs in the 25th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025.
Defending 149, the Patriots delivered under pressure in the final overs, with Jason Holder’s sharp catch to dismiss Keemo Paul proving decisive. Despite late boundaries from Quentin Sampson, the Warriors fell short, finishing their chase agonisingly close.
Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan’s superb 85 off 62 balls anchored the Patriots’ innings, while the Warriors’ chase faltered after losing key wickets, including Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, at crucial stages.
CPL 2025 Live: Keemo Paul Falls, Warriors Need 11 from 5
The tension at Providence Stadium has escalated as Keemo Paul was dismissed and was brilliantly by Jason Holder in the deep. His wicket in the opening ball of the final over leaves the Guyana Amazon Warriors under immense pressure.
With the equation now standing at 11 runs needed from 5 balls, the Warriors’ hopes rest on the lower order to pull off a dramatic finish against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ disciplined death bowling.
Final Over Thriller | CPL 2025 Live: Warriors Need 11 from 6 as Sampson Strikes Twice
The Guyana Amazon Warriors is moving ahead with Quentin Sampson, who struck two boundaries in the 19th over to lift the home side’s hopes.
With the target of 150 still in sight, the Warriors now require just 11 runs from the final 6 balls. The stage is set for a nail-biting finish at Providence Stadium, as the Patriots look to defend tightly while the Warriors push for a last-over victory.
CPL Live 2025: Shepherd Falls in 19th Over, Warriors Need 21 Off 9
The chase tightened further in the second last over as Romario Shepherd was dismissed, caught in the deep by Dominic Drakes. This has left the Guyana Amazon Warriors under alot of pressure.
The Warriors now require 21 runs from the final 9 balls with just a handful of wickets in hand. The Patriots have turned the contest into a nail-biting finish as the audience is holding their nerve in the closing overs at Providence Stadium.
CPL 2025 Live: Keemo Paul Lifts Warriors with a Six, 26 Needed from Final 12 Balls
The Guyana Amazon Warriors kept their hopes alive in the 18th over as Keemo Paul smashed a timely six while easing some of the growing pressure in their chase of 150.
At the close of the over, the Warriors stand at 124 for 6 and they need 26 runs from the last 12 balls.
CPL Live 2025: Pretorius Departs in 17th Over, Patriots Tighten Grip
The Guyana Amazon Warriors lost another key wicket in the 17th over, as Dwaine Pretorius was caught by Kyle Mayers which has left the side at 117 for 6 in their tense chase of 150 runs.
With just 33 runs needed from 18 balls, the Warriors still have a chance, but the loss of Pretorius puts additional pressure on the lower order. Keemo Paul has now joined Romario Shepherd on the crease.
Big Blow: Shai Hope Bowled as Patriots Seize Momentum, Warriors Five Down
The Guyana Amazon Warriors suffered a major setback as Shai Hope was bowled, dealing a serious blow to their chase of 150 runs in the 13th over. The on-air commentator captured the moment: “This is another turn in the match. Flatter length ball on middle, Hope looks to cut it hard towards point, goes on the back foot, but it sneaks under his bat, crashes into middle, and jumps at the end. Fifth wicket down for the Warriors.”
Hope’s dismissal leaves the Warriors at five wickets down as they need 50 runs from 36 balls.
CPL 2025 Live: Hassan Khan Bowled, Warriors Four Down in the Chase
The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots pulled one back in the 13th over as Hassan Khan was bowled which has left the Guyana Amazon Warriors at a delicate stage in their chase of 150 runs. The Warriors now need 57 runs in 42 balls.
The Warriors are four wickets down, with the required equation still manageable but pressure beginning to build heading into the final overs.
CPL 2025 Live: Warriors 85/3 After 12 Overs, 65 Needed Off 48 Balls
The Guyana Amazon Warriors continue to move steadily in their pursuit of 150 runs as they reach 85 for 3 after 12 overs against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
With 65 runs required from 48 deliveries, the Warriors remain in control of the chase. Shai Hope is moving forward the innings alongside Hassan Khan, as the pair look to rotate strike and capitalise on loose deliveries to keep the scoreboard ticking.
Warriors Reach 67/3 at Halfway Mark, 83 Needed off Final 10 Overs
At the halfway stage of their chase, the Guyana Amazon Warriors stand at 67 for 3 in 10 overs as they need 83 runs from the remaining 60 balls to overhaul the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ target of 150.
Shai Hope, the key man for the Warriors, is still at the crease, joined by Hassan Khan. With wickets in hand but the run rate beginning to climb, the next few overs will be crucial in determining whether the Warriors can maintain control of the chase or allow the Patriots back into the contest.
CPL 2025 Live: Naseem Strikes, Hetmyer Bowled in the Ninth Over
The Guyana Amazon Warriors lost their third wicket in the ninth over, with Shimron Hetmyer bowled by Naseem Shah as the Patriots claw back into the contest. With the target set at 150, the Warriors are now three wickets down inside the first half of their innings.
The Warriors now need 91 runs in 66 balls to win this match against Patriots while Partiots need seven wickets more to turn the table.
CPL 2025 Live: Rizwan’s Quick Hands Send McDermott Back, Hetmyer Steps In as Warriors Lose Second Wicket
The Guyana Amazon Warriors suffered a second setback in their chase of 150 runs as Ben McDermott was stumped by Mohammad Rizwan in the seventh over.
On-air commentary summed it up: “Poor shot selection and Ben departs. Tossed-up length ball, Ben advances down the wicket looking for a big hit, gets trapped by low bounce, and Rizwan makes no mistake behind the stumps.”
McDermott’s dismissal brings Shimron Hetmyer to the crease who joins Shai Hope. The Warriors now need 103 runs from 78 balls with eight wickets remaining, as the chase tightens at Providence.
CPL 2025 Live: Moeen Ali Bowled in Powerplay, Hope Joins McDermott as Warriors Eye 150 Chase
The Guyana Amazon Warriors lost their first wicket in the sixth over when Moeen Ali was clean bowled. The dismissal leaves the Warriors at 41 for 1 but they are still firmly placed in their chase of 150 runs against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Shai Hope, one of the form players of the tournament, has now joined Ben McDermott at the crease. The Warriors need 109 runs from 84 balls to win this match against Patriots.
CPL 2025 Live: McDermott Hits Back-to-Back Boundaries, Warriors 23/0 After Four Overs
The Guyana Amazon Warriors gained momentum in the fourth over as Ben McDermott struck two consecutive boundaries and lifted the home side to 23 without loss in their chase of 150 runs against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
The Warriors now require 127 runs from 96 balls to win this match as both openers set at the crease and beginning to build a strong platform for the chase.
CPL 2025 Live: Disciplined Start, Warriors Reach 13/0 After Three Overs
The Guyana Amazon Warriors have made a steady start in their chase of 150 runs as they reached 13 without loss at the end of the third over in their CPL 2025 contest against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Ben McDermott has scored 2 runs off 7 balls, while Moeen Ali is beginning to find his rhythm with 9 runs from 11 deliveries. The Patriots’ bowlers have kept things tight so far, but the Warriors’ openers remain patient as they wait for scoring opportunities.
Warriors Off to Tight Start as Patriots Crawl to 5/0 After Two Overs
The chase of 150 runs got off to a cautious beginning for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots who managed just 5 runs after the first two overs in their CPL 2025 clash against the Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium.
Ben McDermott and Moeen Ali are at the crease as they are looking to settle in and build momentum after the Warriors’ bowlers applied early pressure with tight lines and disciplined fielding.
CPL 2025 Live: Patriots Post 149 as Rizwan Shines, Warriors Need 150 in Providence Clash
The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots set a competitive total of 149 for 6 in their 20 overs during the 25th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 at Providence Stadium, Guyana.
Star opener Mohammad Rizwan pushed the innings with a brilliant 85 off 62 balls and providied much-needed stability before being run out in the final over. He was supported by Navian Bidaisee, who added an unbeaten 22 from 21 deliveries and ensured that the Patriots crossed the 140-mark.
The Guyana Amazon Warriors bowlers produced a disciplined effort, with Hassan Khan (2/21) and Gudakesh Motie (2/44) leading the attack, while captain Imran Tahir kept things tight with 4 economical overs for just 19 runs.
The equation is now clear: the Warriors will require 150 runs in 120 balls to secure victory. As of now, the google meter shows a high win probability of 85 percent for the Warriors.
