St Kitts Travel Tuesdays return with nonstop flights and round-trip fares from USD 288 

St Kitts and Nevis is giving travellers a fresh reason to escape to a winter or spring getaway as Travel Tuesdays returned on January 27, 2026, with a set of nonstop flight offers to St Kitts. These flights will be available for passengers every Tuesday till the scheduled date.

While sharing the details, the St Kitts Tourism Authority said that this promotion highlights round trip fares on key regional and international route which positions the destination as an easy to reach for Caribbean travellers as well as visitors from the United States.

The tourism promoters further said that nonstop access continues to be one of the strongest drivers of visitor growth, especially during peak season when the travellers look for shorter and simpler journeys.

“If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to plan your next trip, this is it. Nonstop flights make St. Kitts easier to reach. Grab these deals and book your flight today,” said the authority through its official Facebook account.

The Travel Tuesdays lists four round trip fare options into St Kitts with fares starting from as low as USD 288 for a round trip. WINair is offering a 288 USD round trip deal on the Bridgetown, Barbados to St Kitts route for travel dates between February 7 to 14.

American Airlines is offering a 299 USD round trip fare on the John F Kennedy International Airport, New York to St Kitts route for travel dates between February 21 to 28. Meanwhile, Caribbean airlines is offering travellers with a chance to travel between Antigua and St Kitts between April 20 and 27 with fares as low as 299 USD for round trip.

Also, WINair has listed a 316 USD round trip fare on the Dominica to St Kitts route for travel dates between February 9 and 15.

Tourism stakeholders, while sharing the information, said that these limited date windows have been designed to encourage quick booking decisions and this allows travellers who have been waiting for the right time to plan their next trip to act now.