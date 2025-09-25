Caribbean Airlines to end Kingston-Montego Bay–Fort Lauderdale flights

The airline said the decision is part of its ongoing network optimization program, aimed at ensuring operational sustainability and efficiency while adjusting and evaluating its current routes.

Caribbean Airlines, owned by Trinidad and Tobago, made an announcement on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, that from November 2, 2025, that it will discontinue flight services between Kingston and Montego Bay in Jamaica and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Airline further stated that they have made this decision because it is part of the airline's ongoing network optimization program, which aims to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of its operations. They further stated that they are making adjustments to parts of the ongoing routes to optimize the programme, which involves the continued evaluation of these routes.

Further, Caribbean Airlines gave a detailed explanation and defined the reason for discontinuing the service, citing economic challenges that are affecting its Fort Lauderdale route from its two stations in Jamaica.

The airlines' Chief Commercial Officer, Martin Aeberli, stated that this decision will help support the long-term objectives of the company, including fleet efficiency and cost management. He further added that they will continue to deliver reliable resources to their valuable customers.

He further quoted, “The Caribbean Airlines always remains ready and fat to provide its services and in a mission to connect more people and communities across the region.” The Chief Commercial Officer also said, “We will continue our service to the people of Jamaica and the Diaspora through the other gateways, which come under our network.”

The airline also stated that they will refund all the passengers who booked their flights and refunds will be automatically processed. Also the fully paid fares will be automatically generated and refunded to the customers through Caribbean Airlines or via agents and third-party websites.

They further explained that the airline will not facilitate travel for affected passengers on another carrier operating the route. However, the passengers can explore alternative travel options with other airlines.

The passengers, who confirmed their bookings before November 1 for the service between Jamaica and Fort Lauderdale, will be contacted directly and will be offered full refunds. Also to ensure a seamless transition, the airline's customer service teams are working closely with all stakeholders.

Caribbean Airlines urged customers for their understanding and assured them of the airline’s continued commitment to responsibility, loyalty, and dedicated service.