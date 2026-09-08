Bahamian hurdler Devynne Charlton sets national record at Diamond League Final

Charlton clocked 12.33 seconds to finish second behind world record holder Masai Russell, breaking her own Bahamian national record in Brussels.

Belgium: Devynne Charlton, a Bahamian hurdles athlete delivered another national-record achievement in the 100 metres women’s hurdles at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Brussels on September 5, 2026, finishing as a runner-up just behind America’s world-record holder Masai Russel.

Charlton finished the race in 12.33 seconds, beating her own earlier Bahamian national record of 12.37 by four-hundredths of a second. World Athletics specifies Charlton’s 12.33 as her current personal best and national record.

Russel claimed the victory in 12.20 seconds, establishing a meeting record in the process. She emerged victorious merely days after she set a new world record of 12.09 seconds in the sport in Zurich. Charlton was 0.13 seconds behind Russel at the finish, whereas Jamaica’s Megan Simmonds secured the third spot with a season-best of 12.43 seconds. Former world-recorder Tobi Amusan from Nigeria took the fourth position in 12.54.

The Brussels race was specifically notable as both Charlton and Russel are training companions under Bahamian coach Rolando “Lonnie” Greene, along with Simmonds. According to the reports, Charlton pushed a strong start and led during most of the race before Russel overtook her later in the competition.

Charlton stated that she was convinced that she had a possibility of winning the race following her start but a hurdle struck affected her momentum during the second half of the race.

The 12.33 performance brought a remarkable season for Devynne Charlton in the 100m hurdles. She had already broken her Bahamian record of 12.37 seconds at the Diamond League meeting in Xiamen, earlier in 2026, where she ended third behind Russel and Amusan. Russel claimed victory in that race in 12.14, while Amusan clocked 12.28 seconds.

Charlton also holds a world-record in the women’s 60m hurdles, after posting a time of 7.65 seconds in 2024. World Athletics lists her as a multiple world indoor champion and currently identities her among the leading 100m-hurdles athletes globally.

Charlton strengthened her own national benchmark in a direct head-to-head competition against the athlete who had recently possessed the 100m-hurdles global record. Russel’s victory clinched the Diamond League Final title, while Charlton finished the competition with another landmark performance for the Bahamas.