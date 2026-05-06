Vybz Kartel lands major feature on Chris Brown’s new album ‘Brown’

Vybz Kartel appears on “F#ck N Party,” one of the album’s 27 tracks, alongside features from Leon Thomas, Bryson Tiller, NBA YoungBoy, GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lucky Daye.

Jamaica: Dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel is set to feature on American singer-songwriter Chris Brown’s upcoming 12th studio album, “Brown,” which is scheduled to release on Friday, May 8.

Kartel appears on the track titled “F#ck N Party,” which is one of the 27 songs on the album. Other featured artistes include Leon Thomas, Bryson Tiller, NBA YoungBoy, GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lucky Daye.

The collaboration was announced by Chris Brown through his official Instagram account on Monday, May 5. He released a retro stage-show styled trailer that featured the full list of collaborators for his album with the caption, “THE LINE UP! #BROWN ALBUM MAY 8th.”

The American artist has also praised the Dancehall artist after his performance at the Freedom Street concert on January 1st, 2025. On his Instagram story, he wrote, “BIG UP @vybzkarte” and included some emojis of the Jamaica flag. The Dancehall singer also received great support from international fans after this moment.

Kartel’s collaboration with Brown has added to his growing list of international features. He previously appeared on Travis Scott’s “JACKBOYS 2” project, alongside South African singer, Tyla.

The fans have shown their excitement for the collaboration on social media. One of them said, “I am so excited for this one. Can’t wait for its release,” while another stated, “Let the world know that no one is better than Vybz Kartel.”

This album follows Brown’s 2023 project “11:11,” which won Best R&B Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards and marked his second Grammy win.

Notably, the Jamaican singer, Vybz Kartel, is also known as the King of Dancehall and World Boss. His first single, “Fat Women” was released when he was only 12 years old, under the name Adi Banton.

Kartel also formed a group with his friends, Mr Lee and Escobar called “Vibes Cartel” in 1996, but dissolved soon after. Some of his most streamed songs include Fever (+140 million), Summer Time (around 56 million), Romping Shop (+41 million), and Yuh Love (about 40 million).