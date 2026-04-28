IShowSpeed makes history with first-ever live underwater stream in Grenada

IShowSpeed goes live from the ocean floor in Grenada, attempting a first-ever underwater stream at the world-famous underwater sculpture park.

Grenada: Global streaming sensation IShowSpeed has made history during his first visit to Grenada on Sunday. He became the first streamer ever to go scuba diving Live in the ocean, broadcasting directly from beneath the surface in real time.

Streaming LIVE from the ocean floor, Speed delivered an experience never seen before in the world of online entertainment. The video has over 6.2k likes and 186.615K views as viewers from across the globe tuned in to see him descending into the waters of Grenada.

During his visit, Speed heads to the ocean where he is introduced to Grenada’s underwater sculpture park that is the first in the world. With cameras rolling, he jumps into the water and attempts what he claims is the first-ever live underwater stream.

Speed successfully streams from underwater, calling it a world-first moment and celebrating with his audience. “We just made history,” he exclaimed during the stream and marked the moment as a milestone not just for his career but for the entire streaming industry.

He brought a wave of excitement to Grenada and thrilled young fans while shining a global spotlight on the island during his energetic weekend visit.

The 21-year-old American streamer streamed for five and half hours on YouTube where he has 53.1 million subscribers. He arrived in Grenada on a private jet with his full security, marketing and video production team.

As the stream continues, Speed reacts to the natural beauty around him. He’s blown away by a massive beach stretching for miles and repeatedly calling it “stunning” and “beautiful.” He described the vibe as light, chaotic and entertaining with moments of him trying activities like limbo and interacting with locals.

He also visited the renowned food chain restaurant KFC and compared Grenada vs Trinidad and said, “Grenada’s seasoning might actually be better.”

The cultural journey continues as Speed learns why Grenada is called the Spice Isle. He is introduced to nutmeg which is a major national symbol and is even featured on the country’s flag. Locals explain how it’s used in everything from food to global products.

The young streamer tastes different local items such as Nutmeg based products, pepper jelly, curry mango and roti. At the end of his live streaming, Speed reflected on the scuba diving moment and called it just the beginning while promising even bigger underwater streams in future.

He is also introduced to the renowned Jab Jab ritual in Grenada to which his reaction was hilarious. Speed was covered with a black coloured oil as one of the locals said, “Welcome to Grenada bro, where the jab jab is everything! This is our favourite oil.”

In one stream, Grenada showcased culture, food, sports, athletics, nature and experiences to a global audience all at once. The island has already started experiencing benefits from this single stream with an increased interest in things like scuba diving, the underwater sculpture park and even the island’s Olympians Kirani James and Lindon Victor.

IShowSpeed, born in 2005, saw a rapid financial rise driven by viral streaming, gaming content, and global fan engagement. Starting with minimal earnings around 2019, his income surged through platform monetization, brand deals, and live appearances by the early 2020s.