Trinidad and Tobago faces water supply issues as WASA works to fix new system fault

WASA said on Monday that although the 36-inch transmission main has been repaired, a new fault at the El Socorro Booster Station is now disrupting water distribution.

Trinidad and Tobago: Residents across several parts of north as well as west Trinidad are reporting that they are experiencing low water pressure and intermittent supply despite the completion of major pipeline repairs at Beetham Gardens recently.

In an update which was issued on Monday, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) confirmed that while permanent repairs to the 36-inch transmission main have been successfully completed, a new problem at the El Socorro Booster Station is now impacting the overall distribution.

According to WASA, one of the booster pumps was restarted shortly after 5 30 am earlier today but a second unit tripped soon after being brought back online because of an electrical fault linked to its starter mechanism. As a result, the facility said that it is currently operating at only half its capacity.

The reduced output has been affecting several communities including Port of Spain, Barataria, Morvant, Laventille, St James, Woodbrook, Belmont, Cascade and St Ann’s where customers may continue to face inconsistent water pressure or disrupted supply.

WASA further added that its maintenance teams moved quickly to identify and address the issue with repairs to the electrical system already being well advanced. The authority expects the second booster unit to be fully restored by midnight which should allow operations to return to normal levels.

Once the system is fully functional, pipe-borne water supply is expected to gradually stabilise across all affected areas.

The authority also noted that the El Socorro High-Lift Station had already been brought back into operation over the weekend and continues to function as expected.

WASA acknowledged the frustration caused by the ongoing disruptions, particularly following earlier repair works, and assured that teams are working with urgency to resolve the issue safely.

Customers experiencing continued problems are encouraged to contact WASA’s customer service line for assistance.