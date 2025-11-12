Three mega cruises bring over 12,000 visitors to St Kitts on Tuesday 

The Bermuda-registered Arvia docked from Martinique, carrying more than 5,000 passengers on its 14-day Eastern Caribbean cruise.

St Kitts and Nevis: Over 12,000 cruise ship visitors aboard three massive vessels arrived in St Kitts on Tuesday. These included Arvia, Island Princess and Odyssey of the Seas, which docked at Port Zante simultaneously.

The Bermuda-registered Arvia, on a 14-days round trip Eastern Caribbean Islands Fly Cruise, arrived from Martinique with 5,254 passengers and a crew of 1,692.

The Bahamas-registered Island Princess, now on a 14-days round-trip Circle Caribbean Cruise, sailed into Port Zante Tuesday. Having departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the Island Princess stopped in St. Maarten and arrived here Tuesday with 2,153 passengers and a crew of 895.

The third ship, Odyssey of the Seas arrived from Antigua with 4,315 cruise passengers and 1,642 crew and joined Arvia at Pier 2.

Most of the 11,772 cruise passengers and scores of crew members came ashore to keep the taxi drivers, tour operators, vendors, restauranteurs and other persons in the tourism industry busy.

The Arvia departed for Tortola and will go on to St. Maarten, Antigua, Grenada and St. Lucia before returning to Barbados on November 22.

Island Princess left for Martique, Barbados, Grenada, Trinidad, Bonaire, Grand Turk and returns to Fort Lauderdale. on November 21.

Odyssey of the Seas which left New Jersey and stopped in St. Maarten before visiting St. Kitts, departed for Puerto Rico and returns to New Jersey on November 16th.

The arrival of these vessels showcasing the increasing appeal of the destination St Kitts among cruise visitors as well as international cruise lines.

The St. Kitts and Nevis 2025–2026 cruise season has already begun and is expected to be strong, with 13 inaugural calls and a projection of over one million passengers. The season kicked off in October 2025 and is set to be an exciting one, building on the cruise industry's growing confidence in the destination.