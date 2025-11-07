Three cruise ships dock in St Kitts, bringing over 7,600 visitors as 2025-26 season booms 

The Enchanted Princess, carrying 3,528 passengers, made stops in St Maarten and St Kitts on its 13-day cruise from New York to Florida.

St Kitts and Nevis: The cruise season 2025-2026 continues to thrive in St Kitts and Nevis as the island nation welcomes three vessels simultaneously on Thursday. Two Royal Caribbean ships, Brilliance of the Seas and Vision of the Seas along with the Enchanted Princess graced Port Zante with more than 7,600 passengers.

The Enchanted Princess which left Manhattan-Brooklyn, New York on November 1 on a one-way 13-day cruise to Florida took a stop in St Maarten before arriving in St Kitts on Thursday with 3,528 passengers.

Vision of the Seas, left Baltimore, Maryland on November 1st and stopped in St. Croix on November 5th before berthing here on Thursday, November 7, with 1,962 passengers.

Its sister ship, Brilliance of the Seas, which is repositioning to San Juan, Puerto Rico left Boston, Massachusetts on November 2, and stopped in Bermuda on November 4th before berthing at St. Kitts' Port Zante on November 6th, with 2113 passengers.

Most of the cruise passengers along with several crew members disembarked and came ashore and kept the taxi drivers, tour operators, vendors, restauranteurs as well as other persons in the tourism industry busy.

Passengers explored around Port Zante as there are several local vendors from whom they shopped for locally made craft, souvenirs, perfume and jewellery while others participated in organized and selected island tours and trails of St. Kitts via taxis and the St. Kitts Scenic Railway.

A few also made stops at major tourist hotspots island wide including Black Rocks, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park and Romney Manor and Batik while some walked around Basseterre.

Late Thursday afternoon, the Enchanted Princess departed for Saint Lucia, Curacao and Aruba before reaching Fort Lauderdale, Port Eveglades, Florida. Brilliance of the Seas went on to Antigua, St. Thomas and then San Juan, Puerto Rico, while the Vision of the Seas visits Saint Lucia, Dominica, St. Maarten before returning to Baltimore, Maryland.

As St Kitts continues to receive hundreds and thousands of tourists, the tourism officials are expecting a major boom in the overall tourism sector this season, with an anticipated one million visitors to arrive through cruise.