Jamaica Kingsmen defeat Guyana Amazon Warriors to reach CPL 2026 final

Rovman Powell’s unbeaten 40 off 17 balls guided the Jamaica Kingsmen to a five-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors, sealing a place in the CPL 2026 final.

Jamaica: The Jamaica Kingsmen have officially secured the final spot in Caribbean Premier League 2026 by eliminating Guyana Amazon Warriors in the thrilling Qualifier clash at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The Kingsmen defeated the Warriors by five wickets in the Qualifier 2 that was held on September 18, 2026.

Warriors were put in to bat first, scoring 206/4 in 20 overs and setting the target of 207. The Kingsmen reached the target with 2 balls still remaining in the match.

The Kingsmen scored 207/5 in 19.4 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer achieved his 16th CPL fifty and his 2nd century of the season on Friday and Imran Tahir became the leading wicket-taker in the history of CPL.

Keacy Carty recorded a half-century by scoring 56(40).

Rovman Powell claimed the title of the Player of the Match in the 2nd Qualifier of CPL 2026 by scoring 40(17)* and carrying out the highest strike rate of 235.29.

During the post-match interview Powell talked about his journey throughout the CPL 2026, noting that even though the team started off roughly but eventually gained the confidence and momentum to reach the finals.

It’s a proud journey, to be honest. It started out with us losing three games early in the competition and in the middle, we found some form, some confidence, and realized that we can play cricket as a bunch.

He further challenged the opposing team for the playoffs saying, “Once you get a Jamaican team into the playoffs, they’re dangerous. I know it’s showtime.”

The Jamaica Kingsmen will now face the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the final match of the Caribbean Premier League, which is scheduled for Sunday, September 20, 2026.

This marks the historic first-ever CPL final appearance of the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons after defeating the Amazon Warriors by 9 wickets in Qualifier 1.