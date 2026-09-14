Jamaica: Three killed in police shooting after suspected robbery vehicle intercepted in St Andrew

Police say officers opened fire after an occupant of a vehicle linked to multiple robberies allegedly pointed a firearm at them during an attempted stop in St Andrew.

Jamaica: Three individuals including two men and a woman were killed in a shooting by the officers from the security forces in St Andrew, Jamaica, during an incident in the early morning on Sunday, September 13, 2026. The identity of the dead has not been determined or confirmed as of now.

Based on the official information available, the incident took place approximately at 2:00 a.m. following a police spotted a motorcar that the officers thought to be involved in multiple robberies across the Corporate Area.

According to the police account, the officers tried to stop the vehicle and its occupants, amid which one of the occupants allegedly directed a firearm at the officers. The police attempted an evasive manoeuvre before firing at the vehicle.

After the gunfire ceased, two men and a woman were found with gunshot wounds inside the motorcar. They were rushed to Kingston Public Hospital for medical treatment, where all three of them were declared.

Police also stated that two illegal firearms were confiscated in the course of the incident. However, the information provides no details about the types of weapon seized, the number of ammunition rounds recovered or which individual among the occupants reportedly held the weapons.

At this time, the report of an armed altercation is based on the police account and should be referred to as an initial account from law enforcement, instead of a separately verified finding.

The events related to the shooting, including whether the individuals who died actually discharged a firearm at the police and the order in which the shots were fired is subject to the further investigation and forensic analysis.

This incident brings the total number of people killed in encounters by Jamaica’s security forces this year. Current data from the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), revealed that around 212 people had been killed by the Jamaican security forces since the start of 2026.