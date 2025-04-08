Jamaica: Reggae icon Cocoa Tea laid to rest in Clarendon amid emotional farewell

The ceremony was attended by thousands who gathered to honor the singer and songwriter who left a lasting impact on Jamaica’s music industry.

Jamaica: A well-renowned reggae singer of Jamaica, Cocoa Tea, was buried on Sunday in his hometown of Rocky Point, Maypen in the district of Clarendon. The veteran singer passed away around 4:46 am on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at a hospital in Broward, Ft Lauderdale, Florida, after a cardiac arrest.

According to the information, the 65-year-old was initially diagnosed with lymphoma in 2019 but six months before his death, he struggled a lot with pneumonia. After his diagnoses six years ago, the Nah Give Up singer had a positive outlook, even to the very end.

Cocoa Tea, who went by his real name Colvin George Scott was married to Malvia Scott and they had eight kids together.

The singer who was known for his sweet and melodic voice as well as his powerful chanting last performed on the stage three years ago on the Welcome to Jamrock Cruise. Back in 2019, the I am the Toughest singer gave an exceptional performance at Buju Banton’s historic Long Walk to Freedom concert which took place at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Cocoa Tea was born in Rocky Point, in Clarendon on September 3, 1959 and he started making his name in Jamaica from 1985 with major hits including I Lost my Sonia and Sweet Sweet Cocoa Tea.

He gained international recognition since the 1990s and expanded his fan base with thrilling songs including Weh Dem A Go Do, Israel’s King, Can’t Stop Cocoa Tea, Rocking Dolly and Holy Mount Zion.

Moreover, his Wikipedia states that one of his most famous songs ‘Rikers Island’ was later turned into a new version of dancehall by Nardo Ranks titled Me No Like Rikers Island and it was featured on the 1991 Columbia/SME Records compilation Dancehall Regg Español.

Coco Tea leaves behind a rich musical legacy, having influenced generations with his gentle voice and poignant lyrics. He is survived by his wife, Malvia and eight children.