Grenada: Two-year-old boy dies in apparent drowning in Canal

Family members searched for about 45 minutes after the toddler went missing near an irrigation canal in Telescope, St Andrew, before his grandmother found him unresponsive in the water.

Grenada: Two-year-old boy Amir Nyack passed away on Thursday following an apparent drowning accident in Telescope, St. Andrew, leaving his family and friends grieving. According to local reports, the incident happened near an irrigation canal.

The authorities are yet to release a detailed account of what led to the tragedy. Nonetheless, the unfortunate event has sparked multiple conversations regarding water safety across the community.

The reports state that the child went missing after spending time with his family near the canal, and they started searching for him shortly. It is also revealed that his family members searched the area for about 45 minutes before discovering his body in the water. Further, the officials stated that the child’s grandmother found him unresponsive in the canal.

The emergency responders and doctors rushed to the scene and confirmed that the toddler had drowned.

For most parents, especially those in Telescope, the unfortunate incident is a great reminder of a lesson.

The sudden loss of their beloved little ones remains a heartbreaking experience for parents, and the entire neighborhood is still in shock over the tragedy. In the meantime, the unfortunate event has received numerous condolence messages as people share their grief and shock over the loss of the toddler.

Many video footage and comments have been made public on the social media platform, Facebook. A video showing friends and family members of the child paying their last respects to Amir while at the canal has gone viral.

Additionally, community activist Michael Noel extended his heartfelt condolence messages to Amir’s family while describing the situation as devastating following the toddler’s death.

The police are yet to confirm whether the probe on the tragic events surrounding the case has been completed. Nonetheless, additional tests such as a post-mortem will help establish the exact cause of the toddler’s death.