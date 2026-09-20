Jamaica: Alleged gang Amani Malcolm shot dead during police confrontation in Denham Town

Amani Malcolm, 26, also known as “Bling Dawg”, was shot and killed during an alleged armed confrontation with police in Denham Town, Kingston, with INDECOM notified.

Jamaica: A 26-year-old man was shot and killed by the police in Kingston in an armed clash in Denham Town, Kingston on the night of Friday, September 18, 2026. The deceased has been identified as Amani Malcolm also known by the name “Bling Dawg”.

Based on the information received from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Malcolm was reportedly regarded as the leader of the One A Way Gang, which is active in areas of Denham Town. The incident took place at approximately 10:40 p.m. at the meeting point of North Street and Pink Lane, at where police officers were carrying out a mobile security patrol.

The JCF stated that the officers confronted Malcolm and that eventually an exchange of firearms emerged. According to the police statement Malcom opened the fire against the officer of the police force. A physical altercation subsequently erupted between Malcolm and the officer in which officers of the police unit retaliated and killed him through shooting.

Malcolm was later taken to the Kingston Public Hospital by the police for medical assistance following which he was declared dead by the medical team. Police informed that a Glock 26 pistol equipped with five 9mm rounds was retrieved from the site of the incident. The JCF as of now has not published any final establishment of the conditions regarding the shooting and the incident was apparently reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), a public body responsible for conducting independent investigations into such cases.

A local resident was also reported to be shot and wounded in the incident and was admitted to the hospital. Police stated that the probe into the matter is ongoing to understand the circumstances surrounding the shooting at the person. Additional information regarding the incident awaited is subject to the ongoing investigation.