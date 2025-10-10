2025-10-10 13:29:11
Gunmen open fire at shop in Annotto Bay, killing 17-year-old Raheem ‘Murder’ Smith

When two men armed with guns approached a shop in Annotto Bay, where Smith was with a group of other young men playing dominoes.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Jamaica: A tragic shooting incident in Annotto Bay has led to the death of 17-year-old Raheem Smith, otherwise known as 'Murder'. According to Superintendent Anthony Wallace, Commanding officer for the St Mary Police Division, the death of the 17-year-old of a Crooked River address in Annotto Bay happened on late Tuesday around 10:20 p.m.

When two men armed with guns approached a shop in Annotto Bay, where Smith was with a group of other young men playing dominoes. The two armed men reportedly requested to use a phone to make a phone call. A request that was denied.

Allegedly following the denial of the request the two men reportedly took out their runs and began opening gunfire at the shop, subsequently one of the shots fired hitting Smith in his upper body.

Before the two men reportedly escaped through a waiting vehicle. The police were quickly alerted and arrived on the scene only to find Smith lying in his own pool of blood. Smith was then rushed to the Annotto Bay Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Citizens of Jamaica have taken to Facebook to express their condolences with one user writing, “ My condolences to family and friends so sad rest in peace.”

While others have expressed their concern over Smith’s alias name ‘Murder’ with one user writing. “We have to be careful of the names we call our beautiful children or family members or anybody at all life n death is in the power of the tongue.”

While others wrote, “How a 17 year to be named,murder" ???” “Suh a ‘Murder’ get Murder ‘. SMH.”

Superintendent Wallace is appealing to anyone with any information on the shooting incident that killed the 17-year-old dead, to come forward and assist in the investigation. Or contact the police at 876-333-9530 or 876-994-4223, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

