Sunday, 27th July 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

CAL announces extra flights to Grenada for Spicemas 2025 from Trinidad and Barbados

Caribbean Airlines has added more flights for Spicemas Carnival, set for August 6 to 13, 2025.

Sunday, 27th July 2025

Grenada: Caribbean Airlines has just made getting to Spicemas 2025 easier as the company announced the eagerly anticipated extra flights from Trinidad and Barbados straight to Grenada for the season. 

Sharing the information regarding the newly added flights, the Airlines noted, “Whether you’re coming to play mas, dive into the culture, or just soak up the vibes, there’s a seat (and a fete) waiting for you at the Caribbean Airlines!”

With more flights, travellers can vibe more as CAL unveiled their additional flights schedule for the Spicemas Carnival that takes place between August 6 to August 13 2025. 

 Additional the schedule for the flights between Grenada, Barbados and Trinidad is as follows: 

Route                           | Flight    | Dates                       | Departure | Arrival
Trinidad to Grenada   | BW430 | 8th to 15th August | 11:50 AM    | 12:35 PM
Grenada to Trinidad   | BW431  | 8th to 15th August | 1:30 PM     | 2:15 PM
Barbados to Grenada | BW232 | 8th to 15th August | 3:30 PM    | 4:30 PM
Grenada to Barbados | BW233 | 8th to 15th August | 5:15 PM     | 6:15 PM

Grenada’s Spicemas is one of the highly anticipated Carnival of the island and the Caribbean Airlines has taken the initiative to easily connect Grenada to the other Caribbean islands. To aid in their travel to and from Spicemas Carnival. 

Spicemas or J'ouvert is a celebration and tribute to the island’s famous spice production. The lovely and colorful street party festival usually begins in the early morning and often lasts till dawn. 

Each year during the months of July and August, the island of Grenada is alive with colour, energy, and activity, as it transforms into a massive celebration filled with the Jab Jab, elaborate costumes, intoxicating rhythms, parades, pure Caribbean energy, and more.

Caribbean Airlines encourages participants throughout the Caribbean and the world large to book their flights and experience the sweetest carnival in the Spice Isle.

Sasha Baptiste

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Spanish Ambassador to Jamaica, Josep Maria Bosch Bessa
Uncategorised

Spanish ambassador bats for stronger economic ties with Jamaica

Sunday, 27th July 2025

Uncategorised

Making public investment projects more transparent Jamaica to launch inve...

Sunday, 27th July 2025

Uncategorised

New Marigot hospital, International Airport will be key issues in Sunday’...

Sunday, 27th July 2025

A Banner of Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit's weekly broadcast
Uncategorised

"We are empowering people to live more wholesome lives," says PM Roosevel...

Sunday, 27th July 2025

Uncategorised

A 59-year-old female motorcyclist killed in a road accident in Guyana

Sunday, 27th July 2025

CCM, PAM writes letter to governor general, showing no confidence for Timothy Harris
Uncategorised

CCM, PAM writes letter to governor general, showing no confidence for Tim...

Sunday, 27th July 2025

Luxury cruise Norwegian Viva makes inaugural call to St Kitts (PC - Facebook account of Hugh Pereira)
Uncategorised

Luxury cruise Norwegian Viva makes inaugural call to St Kitts

Sunday, 27th July 2025

Dominica

Dominica: $8M Chatwell Feeder road completes, easing market connectivity...

Sunday, 27th July 2025