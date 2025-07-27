CAL announces extra flights to Grenada for Spicemas 2025 from Trinidad and Barbados

Caribbean Airlines has added more flights for Spicemas Carnival, set for August 6 to 13, 2025.

Grenada: Caribbean Airlines has just made getting to Spicemas 2025 easier as the company announced the eagerly anticipated extra flights from Trinidad and Barbados straight to Grenada for the season.

Sharing the information regarding the newly added flights, the Airlines noted, “Whether you’re coming to play mas, dive into the culture, or just soak up the vibes, there’s a seat (and a fete) waiting for you at the Caribbean Airlines!”

With more flights, travellers can vibe more as CAL unveiled their additional flights schedule for the Spicemas Carnival that takes place between August 6 to August 13 2025.

Additional the schedule for the flights between Grenada, Barbados and Trinidad is as follows:

Route | Flight | Dates | Departure | Arrival

Trinidad to Grenada | BW430 | 8th to 15th August | 11:50 AM | 12:35 PM

Grenada to Trinidad | BW431 | 8th to 15th August | 1:30 PM | 2:15 PM

Barbados to Grenada | BW232 | 8th to 15th August | 3:30 PM | 4:30 PM

Grenada to Barbados | BW233 | 8th to 15th August | 5:15 PM | 6:15 PM

Grenada’s Spicemas is one of the highly anticipated Carnival of the island and the Caribbean Airlines has taken the initiative to easily connect Grenada to the other Caribbean islands. To aid in their travel to and from Spicemas Carnival.

Spicemas or J'ouvert is a celebration and tribute to the island’s famous spice production. The lovely and colorful street party festival usually begins in the early morning and often lasts till dawn.

Each year during the months of July and August, the island of Grenada is alive with colour, energy, and activity, as it transforms into a massive celebration filled with the Jab Jab, elaborate costumes, intoxicating rhythms, parades, pure Caribbean energy, and more.

Caribbean Airlines encourages participants throughout the Caribbean and the world large to book their flights and experience the sweetest carnival in the Spice Isle.