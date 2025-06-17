Caribbean Airlines adds Toronto-Antigua-Trinidad flights for CPL 2025

Caribbean Premier League will kick off on August 14 and will conclude on September 21, with matches scheduled to take place across six different locations in the Caribbean including Antigua

Trinidad and Tobago: As the highly anticipated Caribbean Premier League 2025 is set to return from August 14 to September 21, 2025, regional airline Caribbean Airlines has announced additional services from Toronto-Antigua-Trinidad.

As the matches will be held on August 16 and 22, 2025 in Antigua, the airline is offering to and from flights to the twin island nation. These flights will ease cricket enthusiasts in Toronto to travel to the Caribbean Island for CLP 2025.

From Toronto Pearson International Airport to VC Bird International airport, Caribbean Airlines will offer direct flights with fares beginning from as low as CAD 405 for a round trip.

According to the information, BW629 will fly on Saturday, August 16 from Toronto to Antigua with the departure time scheduled at 12:05 am while the arrival time is 5:05 am. The next flight BW629 on the same day will leave Antigua at 6:05 am and will arrive in Trinidad at 7 30 am.

Meanwhile, flight BW628 will leave Trinidad on Saturday, August 23 at 2:50 pm and will arrive in Antigua at 4:15 pm. The same flight will then fly to Toronto, departing Antigua at 5 15 pm and arriving in Toronto at 10 25 pm.

Notably, on August 16, the 3rd match under CPL 2025 will take place between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Barbados Royals at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and on August 22, the 9th match will take place between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Guyana Amazon Warriors at the same location.

The airline is offering these additional flights at a perfect time to ease the travellers planning to Antigua. Moreover, the island nation is also expecting a major boost in the number of passenger arrivals during the month of August as apart from travellers from Toronto, the island is also expecting a huge rush from across the Caribbean.