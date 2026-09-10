Dominica to handover 16 new resilient homes to families under housing programme, announces Melissa Poponne-Skerrit

The September 11 handover forms part of the government’s programme to deliver 215 new homes and apartments across nine communities in Dominica.

Dominica: The Government of Dominica is progressively continuing its housing programme with another phase of home handovers to the families focused on providing safe and climate-resilient housing.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development for Dominica, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit announced the planned handover of 16 newly constructed homes to more families on Friday, September 11, 2026 at 3:30 p.m.

The announcement was made by Melissa Poponne-Skerrit through her Facebook post, describing the initiative as a “Welcome Home”, stating “we will be celebrating together with 16 families marking a whole new chapter and start of a new life for the recipient”.

The handover on September 11 is a part of a broader government effort of providing newly built 215 homes and apartment accommodation throughout nine communities.

As reported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the projects are planned and delivered across Canefield East, Trafalgar, Vielle Case, Paix Bouche, Pointe Michel, Grand Bay, Penville, Wesley and Woodford Hill. The programme is aimed at expanding the availability of robust homes to withstand severe weather conditions.

The Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced in his recent Press Conference that 16 three-bedroom homes would be provided to the people living in Woodford Hill on Friday afternoon. He also stated that the Government would carry on their housing programme through new projects, housing repairs and additional forms of support with the assistance focused on prioritising families in greatest need.

The initial handover under the latest series was held at Canfield East on September 4, under which 11 families received new homes. The Prime Minister Office also confirmed that the 11 units sanctioned were part of the recent initiative of providing 215 homes and apartments initiative planned for implementation across nine communities.

The Government’s wider housing strategy stretches beyond building new houses. According to the government its approach includes resilient housing, renovations, home retrofits for vulnerable households along with relocation and additional support measures. The national resilience framework covers an objective of building 5,000 new climate-resilient homes for people in vulnerable circumstances.

Therefore the September 11 handover of 16 new homes to the public marks another step in Dominica’s ongoing efforts to deliver resilient homes to the population of Dominica