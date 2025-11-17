Belize announces return of Tax-Free weekends for 2025 Christmas shopping 

Shoppers can take advantage of two separate weekends this year: December 6-7 and December 20-21, according to the Department.

Belize: The locals of Belize are all set to once again enjoy holiday savings as the General Sales Tax (GST) Department has announced the highly anticipated return of Tax-Free Days for the upcoming 2025 Christmas season shopping.

The Department said that this year, shoppers can benefit on two separate weekends: December 6 and 7 and December 20 and 21.

During these designated four days, GST will be waived on local retail sales on all standard goods which will allow consumers to purchase items across the country without paying the usual 12.5% sales tax which is applied to most of the goods.

This initiative, according to the GST Department aims to provide financial relief during the busy holiday period and brace local spending at stores across the country.

The department is asking the locals to check their receipts after purchase in order to ensure that GST is not incorrectly applied. They further urged them report about any kind of abuse or non-compliance by contacting them.

This year will mark the second time that Belize is observing tax free days ahead of the holiday period. The initiative was started by the GST Department in 2024.

Notably, the Christmas Waiver applies to only immediate local retail purchases and not for the items which will be ordered or bought on credit, layaway or even hire purchase. The waiver will not even apply on goods bought on a wholesale basis or even on consignment.

In addition to this, the department highlighted that the importers are still required to pay GST to customers for imported goods. Meanwhile, purchases of gasoline, motor vehicles, diesel, LPG, firearms, cigarettes, ammunition and alcoholic beverages will not be eligible for the waiver and GST will also continue to apply to the taxable supply of services.

The initiative, according to the department, underscores the government’s commitment towards providing impactful relief to fight global inflation which has adversely impacted the cost of living while assisting the local businesses and the economy as a whole. The tax-free days will also allow the locals to stretch their budgets further and focus on fully enjoying the holiday season.