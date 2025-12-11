Jamaica: Missing 6-year-old Anka Glasgow rescued two hours after kidnapping

Glasgow was last seen at school around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, wearing a blue uniform, white tie and brown shoes with socks before she disappeared.

Jamaica: 6-year-old Anka Glasgow was rescued just two hours after being kidnapped on Tuesday, December 9. The young child of Inglewood Drive in Victoria Avenue, Clarendon had been reported missing to the May Pen Police on Tuesday afternoon, with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) issuing a high alert for her disappearance immediately.

Glasgow was reportedly last seen at school around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday wearing a blue uniform, white tie, a pair of brown shoes and socks before her disappearance.

The alert by the JCF also stated the physicality of the 6-year-old girl, a factor that ultimately led to her rescue.

After, 2 hours later Sean Barnswell, a PNP Councilor for the May Pen Division and his wife, saw a small girl resembling the description that was given by the authorities. And following confirming the description and child’s identity.

The couple decided to chase down the man on Glenmuir Road near the intersection with the Bustamante Highway, who was clutching the 6-year-old girl closely. The two ultimately caught up to him and began questioning the man who the little girl was.

But he could not give an explanation, then the little girl reportedly bravely spoke up stating “He is taking me away," noting that the man took her in the bush so that I could not be seen and threw away her tie and her watch.

The couple contacted the authorities, who were reportedly in the same area, quickly moving in on the man in company of the 6-year-old and taking him into custody, and upon bodily examination of the 6-year-old. She appeared unarmed but she has been brought to a medical facility for further examination.

Senior Superintendent Shane McCalla, Head of the Clarendon confirmed that the man was taken into custody, but when asked if the man was mentally unstable.

McCalla stated that the authorities are now putting in effort to determine his identity and place him before the courts where the court will decide if the man should be put under psychiatric evaluation.