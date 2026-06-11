Dominica introduces mandatory visit requirement for new citizens

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the new requirement aims to strengthen oversight and ensure economic citizens develop a direct connection with Dominica.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit has announced a major change to Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, with successful applicants now required to visit the country in person to receive their passports. Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, he said that the government moves to strengthen the connection between economic citizens and the Caribbean nation.

"We are committed to protecting the programme's integrity and reputation while ensuring that it continues to serve the national interest," he said.

According to PM Skerrit, future CBI applicants will not only be granted citizenship but will also be expected to spend time in Dominica which will allow them to gain a deeper understanding of the country's people, culture and development goals.

“To this end, moving forward, we will include requirements for successful applicants to visit Dominica in person and spend time in the country, providing them with a greater appreciation of our people, culture, and development aspirations,” he stated. “So visiting would be mandatory. You will have to come to Dominica to receive your renewed passport as a citizen.”

He further noted that the Citizenship by Investment Programme remains one of the key pillars supporting national development. According to him, revenues generated through the programme have financed housing, healthcare, education, climate resilience projects, infrastructure, social programmes and private-sector expansion initiatives that directly benefit Dominican citizens.

He further emphasized that the programme has played a major role in funding homes, hospitals, schools, agriculture, and small and medium-sized enterprises across the country.

The announcement forms part of broader efforts by the Dominican government to tighten regulations surrounding the Citizenship by Investment programme while increasing engagement between economic citizens and the country.

As you are aware, the programme has been a beneficial source of financing for housing, healthcare, education, climate resilience, infrastructure, and social programs, and private sector expansion investments that directly impact and benefit the people of Dominica, he said.

The Prime Minister also revealed that the government is examining additional initiatives aimed at deepening engagement between economic citizens and Dominica while ensuring that the programme continues to meet evolving international standards and expectations.

He stressed that the strengthening of Citizenship by Investment programmes is not unique to Dominica but reflects a broader regional effort among Caribbean nations.

The strengthening of the CBI programmes is a regional reality, not a Dominica problem. We are moving in step with our neighbours to protect a programme that has built homes, hospitals, and schools for people and a major source of funding for agriculture and small and medium-sized enterprises, Skerrit said.

Further details on the upcoming measures are expected to be announced during the presentation of Dominica's national budget, noted the Dominican leader.