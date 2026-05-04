Tobago announces diverse calendar of cultural and community events for May 2026

The Tobago Festivals Committee invited the public to join May events, saying the schedule offers activities for all interests, including culture, food and music.

Trinidad and Tobago: Tobago has announced a full lineup of events for May 2026 with activities planned across the island. The events will feature a mix of cultural, food, musical and community experiences for both residents and visitors.

The Tobago Festivals Committee, in a statement shared on social media, invited the public to participate in the month’s activities, noting that the schedule offers something for a wide range of interests. It said, “There is truly something for EVERYONE this month! Whether you’re a culture lover, a foodie, a music head, or just looking for the perfect Caribbean escape, Tobago in May is calling your name.”

The month began with a variety of daily and weekly events, including happy hours, karaoke nights, reggae sessions and sunset jazz gatherings. Events held between May 1 and May 3 included the MTB Madness Bike Festival, Beachfront Jazz (May 2), Jazz Under the Stars (May 3), and a Student Dinner Experience (May 2).

Community and religious gatherings also form part of the May calendar, with harvest events scheduled at churches across several villages which will allow visitors to engage with local traditions.

Some of the mid-month events include Mother’s Day celebrations, brunches and other family gatherings. Later in the month, events such as expos, diving competitions, and food-based get togethers, add more variety to the schedule.

May Events Calendar