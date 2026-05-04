2026-05-04 15:59:04
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Tobago announces diverse calendar of cultural and community events for May 2026

The Tobago Festivals Committee invited the public to join May events, saying the schedule offers activities for all interests, including culture, food and music.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: Tobago has announced a full lineup of events for May 2026 with activities planned across the island. The events will feature a mix of cultural, food, musical and community experiences for both residents and visitors.

The Tobago Festivals Committee, in a statement shared on social media, invited the public to participate in the month’s activities, noting that the schedule offers something for a wide range of interests. It said, “There is truly something for EVERYONE this month! Whether you’re a culture lover, a foodie, a music head, or just looking for the perfect Caribbean escape, Tobago in May is calling your name.”

The month began with a variety of daily and weekly events, including happy hours, karaoke nights, reggae sessions and sunset jazz gatherings. Events held between May 1 and May 3 included the MTB Madness Bike Festival, Beachfront Jazz (May 2), Jazz Under the Stars (May 3), and a Student Dinner Experience (May 2).

Community and religious gatherings also form part of the May calendar, with harvest events scheduled at churches across several villages which will allow visitors to engage with local traditions.

Some of the mid-month events include Mother’s Day celebrations, brunches and other family gatherings. Later in the month, events such as expos, diving competitions, and food-based get togethers, add more variety to the schedule.

May Events Calendar

  • Sunday School - Sundays— 8:00 PM — Paris Bar, Buccoo

  • Reggae and R&B - Sundays — 8:00 PM-till — Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

  • Karaoke - Sundays — Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect

  • Pan & Roast - Mondays — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine

  • Karaoke Tuesdays - Tuesdays — 6:00 PM — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine

  • Sunset Jazz - Wednesdays — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine

  • Jade Monkey Karaoke - Wednesdays —  Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

  • Bonfire - Saturdays — Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect

  • SNL (Saturday Night Live) - Saturdays — 9:00 PM — Barcode, Scarborough

  • Mix and Mingle Saturdays - Saturdays — Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

  • Karaoke In The Pub - Saturdays — 8:30 PM — Robinson Crusoe Pub, Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort

  • Crusoe Cave Packages - Daily — 3:00 PM — Robinson Crusoe Pub, Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort

  • Happy Hour - Daily – 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm – Robinson Crusoe Pub, Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort

  • Magdalena Grand Day Passes - Day Pass Packages – 10am-6PM; 7am-6pm; 10am-10pm – Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort

  • Eco Spot Restaurant and Bar - Thursdays – 8:00 pm – Eco Spot Rest & Bar, Studley Park

  • L’Anse Fourmi Harvest Festival — May 10 — L’Anse Fourmi

  • Mother’s Day Brunch - May 10 — TBC — Top O’Mill Restaurant, THTI Campus, Mt. St. George

  • Mother’s Day Bingo & Brunch - May 10 — TBC — Colibri Ballroom, Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort

  • Whim St. Michael Anglican Church Harvest Festival - May 10 — Whim Village

  • Evangel Moravian Church Lore Feast - May 17 — TBC —  Evangel Moravian Church, Golden Lane

  • Castara Methodist Church - May 17 — TBC — Castara Methodist Church

  • Bees & Teas - May 22 — TBC — Top O’Mill Restaurant, THTI Campus, Mt. St. George

  • Dods Diving League World Tour (Opening Event) - May 23 — TBC — Charlottesville, Tobago

  • Spring Garden Moravian Love Feast - May 29 — TBC — Pembois Restaurant, Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort

  • PURE - May 30 — TBC — TBC

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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