Tobago announces diverse calendar of cultural and community events for May 2026
The Tobago Festivals Committee invited the public to join May events, saying the schedule offers activities for all interests, including culture, food and music.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
Trinidad and Tobago: Tobago has announced a full lineup of events for May 2026 with activities planned across the island. The events will feature a mix of cultural, food, musical and community experiences for both residents and visitors.
The Tobago Festivals Committee, in a statement shared on social media, invited the public to participate in the month’s activities, noting that the schedule offers something for a wide range of interests. It said, “There is truly something for EVERYONE this month! Whether you’re a culture lover, a foodie, a music head, or just looking for the perfect Caribbean escape, Tobago in May is calling your name.”
The month began with a variety of daily and weekly events, including happy hours, karaoke nights, reggae sessions and sunset jazz gatherings. Events held between May 1 and May 3 included the MTB Madness Bike Festival, Beachfront Jazz (May 2), Jazz Under the Stars (May 3), and a Student Dinner Experience (May 2).
Community and religious gatherings also form part of the May calendar, with harvest events scheduled at churches across several villages which will allow visitors to engage with local traditions.
Some of the mid-month events include Mother’s Day celebrations, brunches and other family gatherings. Later in the month, events such as expos, diving competitions, and food-based get togethers, add more variety to the schedule.
May Events Calendar
Sunday School - Sundays— 8:00 PM — Paris Bar, Buccoo
Reggae and R&B - Sundays — 8:00 PM-till — Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point
Karaoke - Sundays — Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect
Pan & Roast - Mondays — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine
Karaoke Tuesdays - Tuesdays — 6:00 PM — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine
Sunset Jazz - Wednesdays — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine
Jade Monkey Karaoke - Wednesdays — Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point
Bonfire - Saturdays — Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect
SNL (Saturday Night Live) - Saturdays — 9:00 PM — Barcode, Scarborough
Mix and Mingle Saturdays - Saturdays — Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point
Karaoke In The Pub - Saturdays — 8:30 PM — Robinson Crusoe Pub, Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort
Crusoe Cave Packages - Daily — 3:00 PM — Robinson Crusoe Pub, Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort
Happy Hour - Daily – 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm – Robinson Crusoe Pub, Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort
Magdalena Grand Day Passes - Day Pass Packages – 10am-6PM; 7am-6pm; 10am-10pm – Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort
Eco Spot Restaurant and Bar - Thursdays – 8:00 pm – Eco Spot Rest & Bar, Studley Park
L’Anse Fourmi Harvest Festival — May 10 — L’Anse Fourmi
Mother’s Day Brunch - May 10 — TBC — Top O’Mill Restaurant, THTI Campus, Mt. St. George
Mother’s Day Bingo & Brunch - May 10 — TBC — Colibri Ballroom, Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort
Whim St. Michael Anglican Church Harvest Festival - May 10 — Whim Village
Evangel Moravian Church Lore Feast - May 17 — TBC — Evangel Moravian Church, Golden Lane
Castara Methodist Church - May 17 — TBC — Castara Methodist Church
Bees & Teas - May 22 — TBC — Top O’Mill Restaurant, THTI Campus, Mt. St. George
Dods Diving League World Tour (Opening Event) - May 23 — TBC — Charlottesville, Tobago
Spring Garden Moravian Love Feast - May 29 — TBC — Pembois Restaurant, Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort
PURE - May 30 — TBC — TBC
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.
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