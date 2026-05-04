IShowSpeed brings global spotlight to Antigua and Barbuda with 53M+ viewers watching live

The 21-year-old internet sensation has been moving across Antigua and Barbuda with his signature lively style and has been drawing large crowds, meeting fans and showcasing the islands to his massive global audience.

Antigua and Barbuda: American YouTuber and livestreamer, IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr, is bringing major international attention to the twin-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda as he continues his high-energy Caribbean tour. The influencer visited the island on Sunday and livestreamed from over there for more than six hours.

The 21-year-old internet sensation has been moving across Antigua and Barbuda with his signature lively style and has been drawing large crowds, meeting fans and showcasing the islands to his massive global audience. At one point during his livestream, engagement reportedly surpassed 53.4 million with the world watching Antigua and Barbuda through Speed’s lens.

During his visit, IShowSpeed explored local culture by trying traditional dishes, visiting popular attractions and interacting with residents. Some of the major highlights of his visit included a stop at Stingray City in Antigua and participation in a drag race-style challenge. His streams have captured vibrant scenes of beaches, music, food and the enthusiastic response from fans across the islands.

The influencer was seen wearing a yellow coloured t-shirt with Antigua and Barbuda written in bold font over it. As he visited the Stingray City in Antigua, he swam with some stingrays and even kissed one of them while saying, “We are in Stingray City and we are about to mess with some stingrays.”

After coming back from the Stingray City, Speed immediately went to experience drag racing which marked his first race in the Caribbean. He was still livestreaming during the race using a GoPro, with one of his teammates joining him in the passenger seat.

He also tried KFC in Antigua, continuing his tradition of tasting the food from the American fast-food chain in different countries. He said, “Antigua might be top three,” meaning that the island’s KFC is among the best ones he ever had.

He also experienced ATV rides, a helicopter tour and steelpan music while enjoying every moment of his visit to the island nation.



Speed ended his stream after trying local food, including corn dumplings, while local citizens gave him many goodies. He wrapped things up by taking a picture with hundreds of kids and locals.

IShowSpeed has built a global following through gaming content, football-related streams, music and travel. He is also widely known for his admiration of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Antigua and Barbuda stop is part of a wider Caribbean tour that has already taken him to several islands which is generating viral moments and significant attention for each destination he visits.