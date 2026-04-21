Opposition leader Pennelope Beckles criticises PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar over rising crime in Trinidad and Tobago

Beckles said the Prime Minister is not taking full responsibility at the highest level of government and called for stronger leadership, saying citizens expect solutions rather than excuses over rising crime.

Trinidad and Tobago: Leader of opposition’s People’s National Movement (PNM), Pennelope Beckles, has criticized Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her administration for the recent increase in incidents of crime and failure to curb it, despite the state of emergency.

Beckles addressed her supporters during a People’s National Movement (PNM) town meeting in Diego Martin on Monday, April 20. She questioned the leadership of PM Persad-Bissessar and said that she is not taking full responsibility for being at the highest level of government.

During her address, Beckles also criticized the Prime Minister’s recent statements that understate the seriousness of the situation by trying to suggest that the murder is not important as it involves a municipal police officer.

“It matters not whether it’s a police station, whether it’s a market, whether it’s a school, whether it’s a house, murder is murder. And is police and they have the responsibility to keep us safe,” she noted.

The Opposition Leader further accused the PM for trying to stay away from the problem. She said that Trinidad and Tobago needs strong leadership and stressed that people want real solutions for the crime and not only excuses.

Beckles stressed the importance of accountability and said that leaders must take responsibility during tough times. According to Beckles, the trust of the people in the government would be broken if nothing was done about the situation.

According to the PNM leader, the safety of the people must be the government’s top priority. She also urged the government to take quick action to address the issue of increasing violence.

PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar counters opposition’s claim

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said that the crimes reported have been reduced by 30% from 2025 to 2026.

The government of Trinidad and Tobago, under the leadership of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, declared a Nationwide State of Emergency (SoE) on March 2, 2026. This step was taken due to the increasing gang-related activity in the country.