Kamla Persad-Bissessar wins People’s Choice Caribbean Global Leader Award 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has been honoured with the People’s Choice Caribbean Global Leader Award 2025 in the prestigious Caribbean Global Awards. The event took place on Saturday, September 27, 2025 in London at the Cumberland Hotel.

Persad-Bissessar is followed by Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali at 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th positions respectively.

The Caribbean Global Awards , while extending their immense congratulations to the winner, said that she is the second woman to win this award after the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley SC who is ranked 3rd this time. According to the organisation, this award is solely based on the votes cast by the public for their favourite leaders.

“HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to The Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC! This incredible honour was decided by YOU – the people! With record-breaking votes pouring in from across the globe, and amidst a fiercely competitive field of 58 outstanding nominees. The integrity of this People's Choice Award is paramount. An independent panel of 15 distinguished judges, observers, and adjudicators from diverse Caribbean and international backgrounds,” added the organisation.

Following the achievement, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, through a video speech, said, “I am truly honoured to receive the Caribbean Global People’s Choice Leader Award 2025.”

She also said, “While I regret not being able to join you in person, as my responsibilities at the United Nations General Assembly have brought me to New York. Here, I represent the voice of Trinidad and Tobago and our fellow small island nations, advocating for resilience, equity, and the dignity and future of all people, especially our children."

PM Kamla also said that, “This award is not for her but to all the people who believe that unity is our greater strength.” She also reflected on her journey from humble beginnings in Siparia to serving Trinidad and Tobago.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister reaffirmed her commitment to unity, resilience, and lifting up the next generation. Adding more to it, she shared that the leadership, to her, is not a privilege but it is a call to serve.

“Tonight’s celebration is not just getting the award but it’s more than just receiving an award, as it serves as a powerful reminder that the recognition must have a meaning. Even when progress seems slow or uncertain, we must remain steadfast, choosing facts over distractions, dignity over doubt, inclusion over apathy, and truth over silence,” she further mentioned in a video recording speech.

The award list consists of a total of 30 members, and the majority of them have cast their votes for female Prime Minister Kamla Persad.