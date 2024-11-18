Holiday Inn Express set to open in SVG on Nov 22, promising luxurious stay experience

Holiday Inn will offer 92 guest rooms, meeting spaces as well as easy access to local attractions that will make it a perfect choice for both business and leisure travellers.

The luxurious Holiday Inn Express is all set to open its doors in St Vincent and the Grenadines on November 22, 2024. The internationally renowned Holiday Inn Express & Suites is set to be a highly anticipated addition that will provide visitors with comfortable accommodations and modern amenities.

It is reported to enhance the growing reputation of the island as a premier Caribbean destination.

According to the information, the new Holiday Inn will offer 92 guest rooms, meeting spaces as well as easy access to local attractions that will make it a perfect choice for both business and leisure travellers.

Located at a prime location on the island, the hotel will strive to cater to the increasing demand for luxurious and high quality accommodations in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

While announcing the development, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Carlos James, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch and said that his team is delighted to welcome Holiday Inn to the beautiful 32 island paradise that will provide a trusted brand, attracting more visitors and support the local tourism sector.

He added that the opening will align with the island’s ongoing efforts to enhance the hospitality offerings of the island and create more opportunities for employment and economic growth.

James outlined, “We continue our tourism build-out with the recent addition of Holiday Inn Express & Suites to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

It is to be noted that the hotel is being built by Trinidad based company NH Construction and along with the Cobble stone Inn, it is going to be the second state owned hotel of the government.

The Senior Project Manager of the resort, Michael Phillips, who has been with NH Construction for more than 20 years now said that the project has been completed on schedule. He said that the construction of the building will cater to disabled individuals and is built while keeping in mind the factors related to climate resilience to withstand the powerful forces of very high winds and high-speed debris brought by storms or hurricanes.

During the construction phase, the project employed over 150 people, 100 of whom were Vincentians and now upon the completion of the project, several others will be provided with permanent jobs.

The project was funded through a grant from the CARICOM Development Fund along with an investment by the St Vincent and the Grenadines government of around $52 million.

The Holiday Inn Express is located around 8 miles outside of capital city Kingstown and is in close proximity to the Argyle International Airport, making it easy for the visitors to access this property.