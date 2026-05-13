Saint Lucia: Police hunt armed suspect after shootout

Saint Lucia: The officers from the Gangs, Narcotics and Firearm Unit (GNFU) had an altercation with a suspect who was armed on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place at the intersection of Chaussee Road and St Louis Street in Castries, Saint Lucia, which left bystanders scared and panicked.

Senior officials within the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) confirmed that they came under heavy fire during the confrontation. Reports indicated that the officers filed formal statements claiming that the suspect tried to harm them and take their lives during the incident.

As a result, the authorities have launched an investigation into attempted murder. They are also probing the circumstances that led to the shooting.

An eyewitness told the investigators that the public went for cover at great speed while the suspect traded fire with the police.

During the confrontation, the suspect managed to escape the scene and remains at large. Police have also launched a manhunt and are asking the individual to turn himself to the police immediately.

Police also recovered a bag which they believe belongs to the suspect. A firearm was reportedly found inside the bag. Investigations into the case remain ongoing.

This recent case of gun violence and report of armed standoffs between suspects and police has seen to increase concerns for public safety in Saint Lucia. One individual said, “Drastic action calls for drastic measures. Since the police is man power short, some retired law enforcement official should come up with the practical idea of setting up a licensed agency of BOUNTY HUNTERS. They would be charged to help round up those criminals.”

Another person stated, “How come police officers never hurt and the suspect always seem to be waiting for them to open fire.”