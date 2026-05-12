St. Kitts and Nevis to launch 1st home porting cruise in Nov 2027, PM Drew confirms

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew will join the inaugural cruise from Port Zante, marking a major tourism milestone expected to boost the economy, create jobs and increase visitor spending.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has announced that he will be onboard the inaugural home porting cruise from St. Kitts and Nevis in November 2027 with his family. The first cruise will depart from Port Zante in Basseterre, marking the official start of the Federation’s home porting cruise journey.

The announcement was made through an official social media post in which the Prime Minister described the initiative as a transformative milestone for the country’s tourism and economic sectors. The first cruise is expected to depart from Port Zante in Basseterre on November 7, 2027, officially launching St. Kitts and Nevis into the Caribbean home porting industry.

“My family and I will proudly be on this inaugural cruise,” Prime Minister Terrance Drew stated and highlighted the broader economic impact expected from the initiative. He further noted that the project represents more than just tourism expansion and called it a major economic opportunity for the Federation.

“This is tourism growth. This is economic transformation. This means hundreds of new jobs and opportunities for our people,” the Prime Minister said.

Unlike traditional cruise calls where passengers spend only a few hours on island, home porting will allow travellers to begin and end their cruise vacations in the same destination. This means visitors typically arrive days before departure or extend their stay after returning, significantly increasing spending across hotels, restaurants, transportation services, retail businesses, tour operators and local attractions.

The move is expected to position St. Kitts and Nevis more competitively within the regional cruise market while also strengthening the Federation’s tourism diversification strategy.

As part of the initiative, Port Zante is expected to undergo major infrastructural enhancements which will include the development of a modernised cruise terminal capable of supporting increased passenger traffic and expanded operational requirements associated with home porting.

The inaugural programme will feature sailings aboard P&O Cruises’ vessels Arvia and Iona which are two of the company’s flagship ships. The itineraries are expected to connect St. Kitts and Nevis with several Caribbean destinations, including Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Curacao, Tortola, Saint Martin, Castries, Bridgetown, and Fort-de-France.

Prime Minister Drew also commended Marsha T. Henderson and her ministry for advancing the initiative, describing the achievement as the result of strong leadership and sustained work behind the scenes.

“I commend Minister Hon. Marsha T. Henderson and her team for their leadership and hard work in helping to make this a reality for our Federation,” he added.

With this development, the government officials expect a major boom for the tourism and economic sectors of St. Kitts and Nevis and they are viewing home porting as a long-term economic driver capable of generating employment, increasing visitor expenditure and enhancing the Federation’s position within the Caribbean cruise industry.