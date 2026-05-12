2026-05-12 10:22:07
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Antigua and Barbuda hosts first-ever Culinary Crawl to boost food tourism

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has launched a Culinary Crawl Experience, taking visitors to five top restaurants in one evening as part of efforts to promote the island’s food tourism sector.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority hosted their first-ever Culinary Crawl Experience event on Thursday evening, taking visitors to tour some of the best restaurants in the island within one day.

The event features five popular restaurants on the north side of Antigua - Charr’d, Bay House Restaurant & Bar, Weatherill’s, Sips and Tips, and Bar None. It was sponsored by Anjo’s Wholesale, which also provided a special welcome drink called Red Stripe Hibiscus.

Special Projects and Events Manager Shermain Jeremy said that the event showed why Antigua and Barbuda has been recognized as the Caribbean’s Best Emerging Culinary Destination.

This experience brings visitors and residents closer to the people and places shaping Antigua and Barbuda’s growing culinary identity,” she added.

She said that the Culinary Month is also a celebration of chefs, local restaurants, communities, and the flavors that represent the culture of Antigua and Barbuda.

The Culinary Crawl Experience is a part of the Tourism Authority’s broader plan to put the country on the map as a premier culinary destination, while also supporting local restaurants and tourism businesses.

Culinary Month Schedule

May 14

  • Southside Culinary Crawl

May 16

  • Eat Like a Local Tour

May 17

  • English Harbour Culinary Crawl

May 20 

  • Mama Lolly’s Supper Club Pop-Up

May 21 

  • Caribbean Food Forum (Hybrid industry conference)

May 22 

  • Chef Collab Dinner (Features Chefs Andi Oliver, Kareem Roberts, Kerth Gumbs)

May 23 

  • FAB Fest (Demos + tastings + music + art village)

May 24 

  • Puerto Rican-inspired Beach BBQ (Chef Angel Barreto + DJ + live entertainment)

May 26 

  • Korean-inspired tasting dinner (Chef Angel Barreto)

May 27 

  • Chef Collab Dinner (Chefs Paul Carmichael, Tristen Epps, Claude Lewis)

May 29 

  • Collab Dinner (Caribbean Women Chefs featuring Brigette Joseph, Maurine Bowers, Nina Compton, Suzanne Bar)

May 30 

  • Finale Beach Party + Cookout (Chef Devan Rajkumar, Executive Chef Amalin Raj, Guest pastry chefs)

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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