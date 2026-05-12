Antigua and Barbuda hosts first-ever Culinary Crawl to boost food tourism

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has launched a Culinary Crawl Experience, taking visitors to five top restaurants in one evening as part of efforts to promote the island’s food tourism sector.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority hosted their first-ever Culinary Crawl Experience event on Thursday evening, taking visitors to tour some of the best restaurants in the island within one day.

The event features five popular restaurants on the north side of Antigua - Charr’d, Bay House Restaurant & Bar, Weatherill’s, Sips and Tips, and Bar None. It was sponsored by Anjo’s Wholesale, which also provided a special welcome drink called Red Stripe Hibiscus.

Special Projects and Events Manager Shermain Jeremy said that the event showed why Antigua and Barbuda has been recognized as the Caribbean’s Best Emerging Culinary Destination.

“This experience brings visitors and residents closer to the people and places shaping Antigua and Barbuda’s growing culinary identity,” she added.

She said that the Culinary Month is also a celebration of chefs, local restaurants, communities, and the flavors that represent the culture of Antigua and Barbuda.

The Culinary Crawl Experience is a part of the Tourism Authority’s broader plan to put the country on the map as a premier culinary destination, while also supporting local restaurants and tourism businesses.

Culinary Month Schedule

May 14

Southside Culinary Crawl

May 16

Eat Like a Local Tour

May 17

English Harbour Culinary Crawl

May 20

Mama Lolly’s Supper Club Pop-Up

May 21

Caribbean Food Forum (Hybrid industry conference)

May 22

Chef Collab Dinner (Features Chefs Andi Oliver, Kareem Roberts, Kerth Gumbs)

May 23

FAB Fest (Demos + tastings + music + art village)

May 24

Puerto Rican-inspired Beach BBQ (Chef Angel Barreto + DJ + live entertainment)

May 26

Korean-inspired tasting dinner (Chef Angel Barreto)

May 27

Chef Collab Dinner (Chefs Paul Carmichael, Tristen Epps, Claude Lewis)

May 29

Collab Dinner (Caribbean Women Chefs featuring Brigette Joseph, Maurine Bowers, Nina Compton, Suzanne Bar)

May 30