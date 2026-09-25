Bahamas: Two men die after trench collapse at construction site in Lyford Cay

Police said the men were working alongside a foundation wall at a construction site in Lyford Cay when the ground suddenly collapsed, trapping them beneath the soil.

Bahamas: Two men died at the construction site in Lyford Cay, New Providence, Bahamas after they were trapped when the soil collapsed in the afternoon of Wednesday, 24 September, 2026, based on the initial reports issued by police.

Police stated that the incident took place at a place of construction in the Lyford Cay locality. The two men who died were allegedly moving south alongside the foundation wall when the soil beneath them suddenly collapsed, resulting in their fall and becoming trapped beneath the soil.

The other workers at the construction site immediately reacted and tried to evacuate the men from the area that collapsed. Police were shortly alerted about the incident before 4:00 p.m.

When the officers reached the site of the incident both the men were found in an unresponsive state beneath the soil. The emergency medical team later responded to the scene and stated that neither man showed any signs of survival and were pronounced dead.

According to the recent information available, police have not disclosed any personal details of the men deceased, their ages, nationalities or occupations. Officials have also not determined whether the men deceased were workers employed by the same contractor or if any other workers were injured during the incident.

The details about the condition that led to the collapse of the ground continues to be under investigation. Police have officially not determined the reason behind the soil collapse. There is also no confirmation regarding if the soil collapse was a result of the constructional activity, soil conditions or a separate factor.

The death of two men at the construction site in Lyford Cay, a residential location on the western side of New Providence, Bahamas has raised safety and security conditions for the workers at the construction site. Additional details regarding the incident are subject to the ongoing inspection. Authorities are expected to disclose related information shortly after the investigation is concluded.