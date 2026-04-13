Guyana: Hair stylist injured in daylight shooting by ex-boyfriend

The woman is recovering in hospital after being shot multiple times in an alleged attack by her ex-boyfriend in eastern Guyana.

Guyana: A 27-year-old businesswoman, Vasanti Gordon, has sustained multiple injuries after she was shot by her ex-boyfriend on Saturday afternoon, April 11, 2026. The incident took place in Islington Village in East Bank Berbice, Guyana.

The victim is a professional hair stylist, who runs a business called “Kylie’s Makeup Studio & Spa” in her home. The suspect has been identified as a 28-year-old man from Fort Ordinance Housing Scheme in East Canje, Berbice.

The case was reported to the police authorities in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). In a press release on Sunday, the authorities revealed that the investigations were ongoing into a case in which a person allegedly discharged a loaded firearm with intent to harm the victim.

According to the initial investigation, Gordon was inside her car at about 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, when she was approached by her ex-boyfriend. He had a gun in his possession, which he used to fire several shots at her. The suspect also hit her in the head before he left the site.

She was rushed to the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital for emergency medical treatment. Doctors stated that she severed gunshot wounds to her right leg and thigh.

Gordon’s mother told the police officers that the couple separated recently. She further added that she received a call from her husband that Gordon was shot in the foot. She reassured the public during an interview on Sunday that the bullet was removed and her daughter is recovering rapidly.

The police also recovered spent shells from the victim’s car, which was checked by the police as part of the investigation. The suspect is still on the run as investigation remains ongoing.

“Women need to be very careful with the men who they choose. This is becoming a norm in Guyana. Wishing you an early and speedy recovery,” said one of the locals, while another stated, “Maybe he's jealous of her cuz she's doing Good.”